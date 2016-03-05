Quique Sanchez Flores speaks to media ahead of Foxes clash

Watford have been on a poor run of form in recent weeks, dropping points in four of their last five matches. Things do not get any easier this weekend as they welcome Premier League leaders Leicester to the Vicarage. Ahead of the Hornets' clash, Quique Sanchez Flores sat down with the media to discuss Saturday's meeting with the Foxes.

The Opposition

Flores talked up Saturday's opponent's stating that "they (Leicester) are at the top and they are playing really well." However, they have even slipped up a little, losing four points in the last couple of weeks. Leicester managed to gain the lead in both matches, against Arsenal and West Brom, where they dropped points.

In the latter match, they should have won as the hosts were the better side on the yet. But because no one else seems to be able to take advantage of slip-ups from others, Leicester remain three points ahead of Tottenham.

Tactical Outlook

The gaffer said that "both teams thinking tactically about the other team and trying to reduce the opponent's space, but we will think about the way we can play to try to create attempts..." This is extremely true of the tactical aspects of each other's game. Claudio Ranieri's squad like to sit back before speeding up the pitch on the counter.

Watford will have to be disciplined at the back and make sure that they have numbers on the defensive side when Leicester come down the other side of the pitch. Lastly, Flores mentioned that there could be lots of space open up because they will want to win and to score, and we will also want to win and to score."

If Watford do manage to get a point from Saturday's outing, confidence should go up leaps and bounds considering the opposition that will be on the pitch with them.