Southampton not challenging Fonte red card

Jose Fonte picked up his sides fifth red card of the season in the 1-1 draw with Sunderland on Saturday afternoon, and his side have elected to not appeal the card which sees the experienced centre-back side-lined for this weekend's trip to the Britannia to face in-form Stoke City.

Difficult to overturn

Given how the red card happened, if the club were to appeal the red then it would have been virtually impossible for them to be able to get it overturned, as although he did win the ball, he did bring down Fabio Borini when he was through on goal.

Southampton have had five men sent off this season now and haven't appealed any of them, as it takes a real mess up from the officials for it to have much of a chance of getting overturned.

Fonte has been a fantastic player for Southampton over the years and is seen as a real leader and so it would of been in boss Ronald Koeman's mind, as they also have a lack of cover at centre back currently, as Virgil Van Dijk and Maya Yoshida are the only current first team centre backs who are fully fit and available.

Huge loss

You never want to lose any of your key players for any match, but of all the grounds in the country, Stoke is one of the most difficult to play at and adapt to and so losing Fonte is a real blow for the Saints.

If Fonte's ban was to be three matches then you would have said that the Saints would recall one of their other young centre backs on loan, the options could of been Jason McCarthy who is at Wycombe, Jack Stephens who is at Coventry and Jordan Turnball at Swindon.

Yoshida has been a real liability this season, but as it is only the one game which the Saints captain will miss you would expect Koeman to keep faith with the Japan captain. Also with him missing the trip to Stoke City it means that he will remain fresh for the visit of Liverpool which comes a week on Sunday at St Mary's stadium.