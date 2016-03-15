Mane has Stoke red card overturned

Sadio Mane was sent off in the dying minutes of the game against Stoke City at the Britannia Stadium last weekend, a decision which the club decided to appeal.

It has been today confirmed that their efforts have been successful and will be free to play against Liverpool this coming Sunday.

Debatable decision

It was a controversial decision from referee Lee Mason when he decided to send Mane off in the 90th minute, during the Saints' win, for supposedly leading with his arm on Erik Pieters. The Stoke City full-back made the most of the challenge and ultimately got the Senegalese international sent-off.

The crowd could scarcely believe what would transpire, as Mason brandished a very debatable red card. As a result of the decision, he has been dropped from the upcoming week of Premier League fixtures and will take his place as a fourth official.

It is not the first time Mane has seen red this season. | Photo: The Telegraph

Club had to act

Everyone at the club were of the same thought that the award of the red to Mane was not needed and, as a result, chose to appeal the decision yesterday evening as they were confident that it would be overturned.

The FA confirmed this morning that the club's appeal had been successful, meaning that he will now not serve the three game suspension which would have been on his way had the club not challenged the red.

It was due to be a three match ban because he had already seen red earlier in the season against Liverpool during the 1-1 draw at Anfield in October. Coincidentally, it was the last time the 23 year-old scored in the league.

It has been a largely disappointing season for Mane even though he has played 35 times this term. He has scored seven goals in the process but struggled to gain a regular place in the team in recent months; much of that is down to the emergence of Shane Long.