West Bromwich Albion - Norwich City Preview: Baggies look to extend unbeaten run

West Bromwich Albion will look to continue their recent Premier League momentum on Saturday, as relegation threatened Norwich City make the trip to The Hawthorns.

The Baggies will resume domestic hostilities after a two-week hiatus, looking to build on their first home league victory versus Manchester United last time out.

Baggies unbeaten since early February

Tony Pulis' men have not been defeated since the defeat to Newcastle United at St. James' Park back in early February.

In that time, West Brom have switched to a two-man attack with both Saido Berahino and Salomon Rondon up front. It has worked to a 't'. In the four league outings since, Pulis has seen his side score in every game. At home also, West Brom have won four of the last six.

Canaries bouyant after City point

Norwich meanwhile will roll up to the West Midlands having garnered a hard-earned point at Carrow Road last weekend versus title-chasing Manchester City.

The point will give The Canaries renewed hope of league survival after three losses in succession. Norwich are winless since January 2 versus Southampton and on the road since December in a mightily impressive - albeit out of sorts - win versus The Red Devils at Old Trafford.

Goals have dried up for Norfolk side

Goals have all but evaporated for Alex Neil's men, having scored just three times in the last six league games.

The signing of Steven Naismith from Everton was hoped to spark their goalscoring malaises, but since scoring and assisting on his debut in Norwich's thrilling 5-4 defeat to Liverpool, the Scot has just one assist to his name, versus West Ham United.

Salomon Rondon scored the only goal when the two met in October (photo:getty)

As Norwich visit West Brom, who have defensively tightened up at the back, The Canaries' scoring issues may not be aided. Indeed, the last time the two met back in October, Rondon scored the only goal in a 1-0 win.

Team News

West Brom will assess defensive duo Jonny Evans and Craig Dawson with hamstring and ankle injuries, although both trained according to Pulis and should make it.

Midfield duo Callum McManaman and James Morrison however, continue to miss out. Both should be available after the international break. Chris Brunt is a long-term absentee.

Norwich are without Alex Tettey in midfield and also winger Nathan Redmond, both with ankle complaints.

Neil has doubts also over the trio of Ryan Bennett, Steven Naismith and Robbie Brady. Bennett has a knock, whilst Brady and Naismith have calf and hamstring strains.