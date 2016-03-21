What does the future hold for Gastón Ramírez?
When Gastón Ramírez joined Southampton in the summer of 2012 for an eight-figure sum, the Uruguayan schemer looked to have the world at his feet.

After playing and impressing for his country at the 2012 Olympic Games and a Serie A season with Bologna which brought eight goals and five assists, Ramírez' move to the harsh spotlight of the Premier League seemed the next logical career step.

Under the stewardship of Nigel Adkins, the Saints were taking their first steps back in the top flight after a seven-year absence, and Ramírez - alongside Englishman Jay Rodriguez, signed from Burnley - was to be a symbol of the club's attacking confidence and continental verve off the pitch and it's increasingly international outlook off it.

Ramírez represents Uruguay at the 2014 World Cup | Photo: Jamie Squire, Getty

Fast-forward four years, and Ramírez is on loan in England's second tier, after a largely unsuccessful stint with relegated Hull City last year. At 25, this should be the prime of his career - the immediate picture looks to be one of another lightweight South American who couldn't make it in England and whose career is petering out as a result. But is this fair?

The Championship is not a graveyard for failed players

Ramírez' presence in the Championship is proof in itself that the standard of players in the second flight is higher than ever before.

There is further evidence of this elsewhere in his current side Middlesbrough, with teammate Stewart Downing having made the step down to return to his hometown club despite impressing sufficiently for West Ham to win a recall to the England squad.

Elsewhere in the league, Championship teams have more spending power than ever before, with star assets such as Ross McCormackAndre Gray and Jordan Rhodes all remaining in the second tier.

A drop down from the top flight, therefore, is perhaps not the sounding of the death knell for a player's Premier League career, but a potential springboard to re-energise an an ailing player short on confidence and unable to string first-team minutes together.

Ramírez has clicked with his new team

On top of this, the early signs seem to suggest that in Middlesbrough, Ramírez has found a club which suits him. Thought to be short of a creative fulcrum in the first half of the season despite their title-chasing form, Boro have a fondness for South American stars dating back to the halcyon days of Juninho and Emerson, and the signing of Ramírez was welcomed with open arms.

Joining at the end of the January transfer window, there was always likely to be the chance that Ramírez would struggle to settle on Teesside, but the club was well-equipped to slot him in. 

He has frequently posted photos on social media with Uruguayan compatriot Carlos de Pena and international teammate Cristhian Stuani, while former Uruguay goalkeeper Leo Percovich is a popular member of the coaching team.

Ramírez (C) with fellow Uruguayans Carlos de Pena (L) and Cristhian Stuani (R) at Middlesbrough | Photo: @Stuani08

His early form has been good, though some teams have recognised his threat and man-marked him out of games. After he dominated the opening 45 minutes of a game with Rotherham United in which Boro did everything but score, he was silenced in the second half and the Millers went on to snatch a late winner.

However, after a two-goal match-winning display against Wolves at the beginning of March, Boro boss Aitor Karanka told The Gazette that he would sign the player "tomorrow" if he had the chance, and he is likely to be high on the Spaniard's summer shopping list if he helps his new club to promotion.