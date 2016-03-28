Ryan Giggs adamant that Manchester United 'need' players from the youth setup

Manchester United assistant manager Ryan Giggs says that the club will not abandon their commitment to youth as the senior team needs players coming through the from the youth setup.

Giggs says youth principles will never change at Old Trafford

Louis van Gaal has given a number of different youth players a chance in the first team since he took over as the manager including Marcus Rashford, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Cameron Borthwick-Jackson. Giggs, therefore, believes that these principles will not be allowed to change at Old Trafford whoever is the manager.

Rashford has been a revelation since coming through into the senior team | Photo: Getty Images

On youth players getting a chance at United, Giggs said, "I think it will always be part of the club's philosophy" which has worked for many years bringing though some of the club's most iconic players. Giggs feels that the youth setup at the club is "what sets us apart from other teams".

United fans have been calling for the club to bring in a number of world class players into the first team to help the team get better but Giggs says that "we want one of our own to be performing" well on the pitch and show the fans that there is the talent coming through.

Giggs warns potential managers that youth is part of United's history

The board at the club need to decide who is the best candidate to replace van Gaal at the club with many reports saying that it is likely to be Jose Mourinho. Mourinho, though, seems to be getting a bad name for not giving the youth much of a chance during his time at Chelsea and if he wanted the job at United he would need to change.

Giggs' message to anyone who takes over as the manager is that youth is a "massive part of United's history" and the Welsh assistant says that he feels that it is "special because you know we're a club that gives youth a chance" and because of this the club can attract the best youngsters in the world.

Giggs says that fans love to see younger players doing well

Giggs continued to say that the "fans demand it" as they like to see "players come through the system" as it makes everyone happy when they do really well. Already there are signs that many more younger players are coming through at the club and the academy is in safe hands for the next few years.