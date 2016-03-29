Bonucci rules out Chelsea move

Juventus’ Leonardo Bonucci has admitted that he is unlikely to join international manager Antonio Conte as he is set to join Chelsea this summer.

Committed to the Old Lady

Bonnuci has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge previously and with Conte all but yet to be confirmed for a move to London for the beginning of next season, it looked like he could join his current international, and former club manager.

However, the Italian defender played down any move to the English capital as he exacerbated his commitment to his current club.

At a press conference while playing for Italy he said that if he ever “followed Conte” that it would be “to get a coffee at most”.

He continued saying that he “didn’t know” where his national team manager was heading next season but said that he had “signed a new contract” with the current Italian champions and admitted that he is “only thinking about the Bianconeri".

Lenardo Bonucci has said that he will not be following Antonio Conte for his potential role at Chelsea | Photo: Tuttoaport

Seal of approval

One man who believes that Conte will make the move to England and prove to be success is fellow Italian Paulo di Canio.

The former Sunderland manager said he had talked to the coach who confirmed that he would be stepping down from his Italy role after Euro 2016 and advised that he didn’t copy himself.

He told Sky Sports that he had “spoke to him” not about the job at Chelsea but “about English football".

He continued saying that he is a “good guy” and a “good coach” and is the coach with the “right mentality” and “work ethic” to help the current Premier League champions “changed their direction”. He said that he told Conte to “be careful” and “try to learn the English mentality straight away”.

Chelsea will visit Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday, April 2 with kick-off at 2pm BST.