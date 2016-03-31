Rob Elliot to miss the rest of the season with knee injury

Newcastle United goalkeeper Rob Elliot will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a knee injury whilst on international duty.

The shot-stopper will miss both the Premier League relegation battle with Newcastle and Euro 2016 with the Republic of Ireland.

The injury

Since the injury occured during Ireland's 2-2 draw with Slovakia in midweek, it has been confirmed Elliot suffered a tear in his anterior cruciate ligament, similar to the one his teammate Tim Krul suffered on international duty back in December.

It is no doubtedly a serious injury and it unclear whether Elliot will even be back fit in time for the start of the 2016/17 season, in which he and his Newcastle teammates could be playing in the Championship.

Elliot's thoughts

Elliot took to Twitter this week to thank fans for their support and expressed his sadness at being ruled out. Newcastle also released a statement giving Elliot their best wishes.

Jack Butland of Stoke City, who also suffered a season-ending injury during the international break, tweeted his support for his fellow goalkeeper and quipped that the pair can watch the international matches together at the same house.

Former Newcastle player Shay Given is likely to be recalled in Elliot's place.

Thank you to everyone for their kind messages.will come back stronger! feel so lucky to have so much support behind me. Love to everyone — Robert Elliot (@the_dilsh) March 30, 2016

Newcastle's worries

It has been a season of bad luck for Newcastle. Number one Krul was ruled out for the season back in December whilst playing for Holland. Elliot has since came in and proved himself as a good replacement.

Elliot's form has been that good between the sticks that it is looking like he will win player of the season for the Magpies, despite their poor position in the league.

Elliot will be a massive miss for Newcastle and Ireland. His reflexes against Sunderland in the 1-1 draw ensured his side picked up a point and with eight games to go, they could have done with having him fit for the remainder of the campaign.

Karl Darlow is likely to replace Elliot until the end of the season.