Kane equalises following Coutinho opener as spoils are shared at Anfield

Liverpool's draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

Philippe Coutinho, an obvious candidate for Man of the Match, put Liverpool ahead with a cool finish, before Harry Kane equalised for Tottenham with a great finish on the turn.

That's it, the final corner comes to nothing and the spoils are shared. A fantastic game, where both teams deserved to win, but neither to lose.

Full-time: Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Coutinho, Kane)

90+3: Corner for Tottenham, last chance of the game...

90+2: Good save by Mignolet! Dembele's deflected effort looked to be creeping into the corner, until the Belgian got a large outstretched hand to it. Alderweireld heads just wide from the following corner. Jordon Ibe on for the last minute or so, James Milner comes off in Liverpool's third and final change.

90: Three minutes of stoppage time announced.

89: Lovren concedes a free-kick, Christian Eriksen range... just wide.

87: Dele Alli's race is run, Ryan Mason comes on for him as we enter the final few minutes.

85: Just wide from Coutinho! Joe Allen is fouled on the edge but the advantage is played as Origi gets it, teeing up Coutinho who blasts just wide. They regain possession quickly from Spurs' goal kick, Henderson with an effort on target that's saved.

82: Second change for Liverpool, Joe Allen replaces Adam Lallana for the final 10 minutes or so.

79: Slightly worrying development for Spurs as Lloris limps back to the centre of his goal, moments after making a fairly routine save from Origi.

76: Dele Alli and Adam Lallana having a little push and pull at the resulting corner. The referee speaks to them, nothing more, nothing less.

75: Coutinho involved once more as nice work from Lallana, Henderson and Origi results in the ball falling to him. The Brazilian opts to cross, and it's deflected out for a corner.

73: A terribly worked corner routine from Liverpool ends with their defence all at sea, but Henderson tracks back brilliantly to tackle Chadli in the home penalty area.

72: Daniel Sturridge's day is over, he'll be frustrated at that missed chance in the first half. Divock Origi, who has looked good in recent weeks, replaces him.

70: Brilliant play from Coutinho as one of his corners comes back to him, he sends a flat ball across the six yard box and it evades the goal by a whisker. Hearts skipped a beat around Anfield.

66: We've got the first substitution of the day here, Chadli on for Son.

65: Tottenham are firmly on top now, the ball breaking to Eriksen on the edge of the area after an advantage is played. The Dane shoots powerfully, but it's tipped round the post by Mignolet.

64: Yellow card for Emre Can, who will now miss two games after picking up his 10th of the season. Stoke at home, Bournemouth away are those games.

63: A fantastic goal from Harry Kane! Eriksen does well to keep the ball in after a long pass from Rose, the ball gets flicked to Kane who rolls Lovren with one touch before blasting it into the corner of the net.

GOAL! Kane equalises for Tottenham!

58: Spurs up at the other end, Dier clips the perfect pass over the Liverpool defence, with Son on the end of it to volley just wide. Half the ground thought it was in, but not quite.

57: Liverpool going for another, Coutinho setting up Sturridge this time after intercepting Walker's pass. It's a fantastic ball into the box given the angle, but it was tough for Sturridge to keep his header down, the ball flying narrowly over the Tottenham goal.

51: Three goals in three games for the little Brazilian, who plays a neat one-two with Daniel Sturridge before placing the ball into the corner of the net with an impressive finish from 15 yards out. 1-0 to the hosts, a big dent to Spurs title chances, it's up to them to respond.

GOAL! Coutinho puts Liverpool ahead!

49: Kane finds Alli's run with a fantastic dinked ball over the defence, but the midfielder gets his header all wrong and the attack dies.

45: Kick-off in the second half

A very entertaining half by all accounts, one that really deserved a couple of goals. Harry Kane and Daniel Sturridge, two of the best finishers in the league, have missed out when presented with good chances, they'll be looking to make up for that in the second 45.

Half-time: Liverpool 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

45: Alli with an ambitious half-volley from distance, easily held by Mignolet. One minute of stoppage time announced.

40: How has it stayed out? Liverpool attacking again, Coutinho's cross acrobatically hit by Lallana, but Lloris gets his fingertips on it to divert it wide. It's hard to believe that we haven't seen an opening goal in the last few minutes.

39: Chances aplenty here, this time at the other end as Kane and Alli isolate Lovren in a two against one, before the striker opts to shoot - blocked.

38: Another good save from Lloris, with Coutinho pulling all the strings here. He gives it to Lallana, who turns nicely on the edge before having his effort beaten around the post.

36: What a chance! Great tackle from Can, Coutinho plays Sturridge through and he's onside. Normally so cool from that area, the striker hits it early under pressure and it's straight at Lloris. A huge chance goes begging.

27: Liverpool thought they had a penalty! James Milner had been tackled and was running off to take the corner, whilst the referee pointed towards the spot. It turned out he was pointing for a goal kick, which was the right decision all along. The first half has been entertaining so far, with the game being played at a terrific pace.

26: Huge chance goes begging for Spurs! Sakho tries to chest the ball down and it's a heavy touch, Spurs get four - four and Kane pulls the trigger, but pulls it wide.

24: Coutinho wins the ball off Eriksen in the midfield, flicks the ball past Alderweireld before dropping to the floor. Free-kick, goes to Spurs... Coutinho booked for simulation.

21: Close! Up at the other end, Moreno's fast cross is deflected off Son, with Lloris on hand to make a fantastic save at his near post.

20: A bad mixup between Lovren and Mignolet as the ball gets played through, both leaving it for the other. Mignolet does eventually get there, blasting against Harry Kane, the ball luckily falling wide of the goal for Liverpool.

12: Spurs put under pressure for the first time, as good pressing from Liverpool has the ball taken from Dembele in the midfield. Milner eventually gets a shot away, but it's blocked, the ball coming out to Coutinho who sees Lloris gobble up his volleyed attempt.

9: Simon Mignolet forced into making the first save of the game. Lovely play from Spurs results in Walker cutting in from the right, teeing up Eriksen who struck a powerful shot at the 'keeper. Good save, and an impressive start to the game from the visitors, who have enjoyed more of the possession so far.

4: Milner does well to draw a free-kick on the right hand side, but Henderson's ball in evades all the taller players before Coutinho has a shot blocked.

2: An early error from Can, his pass to Moreno is short, and neither the Spaniard or Sakho can prevent Walker getting to the ball. His pass to Kane is too strong however, and Lovren clears.

0: Kick-off, underway at Anfield.

The players are out, shaking hands, with You'll Never Walk Alone being sang. Moments away from the start.

Just under 10 minutes now until kick-off in this one. Other scores in the Premier League today are: Aston Villa 0-4 Chelsea, Norwich City 3-2 Newcastle United, Stoke City 2-2 Swansea City, Sunderland 0-0 West Brom, Arsenal 4-0 Watford, Bournemouth 0-4 Manchester City, West Ham United 2-2 Crystal Palace.

No Roberto Firmino for Liverpool, he failed a late fitness test and won't be risked. Tottenham have got all their big guns back after the international break, with Harry Kane leading the line.

Tottenham substitutes: Vorm, Trippier, Davies, Carroll, Mason, Onomah, Chadli.

Liverpool substitutes: Ward, Toure, Skrtel, Smith, Allen, Ibe, Origi.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris; Walker, Alderweireld, Wimmer, Rose; Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Son, Alli; Kane.

Liverpool XI: Mignolet; Clyne, Lovren, Sakho, Moreno; Can, Henderson, Milner; Lallana, Coutinho, Sturridge.

We've got that all important team news!

Liverpool will be hoping to bounce back after they threw away what looked like a certain three points against Southampton before the international break. Going 0-2 up away at St Mary's, they had a goal disallowed which would have made it 0-3, before the Saints struck back brilliantly to run out 3-2 winners, Saido Mane bagging a late brace. Spurs last played on the same day as Liverpool, easily seeing off AFC Bournemouth at home. Harry Kane scored twice, aided by a Christian Eriksen goal to clinch a 3-0 victory.

It'll certainly be interesting to see how the two teams compare tactically today, as they both like to play 4-2-3-1 systems, with Klopp and Pochettino each liking their players to implement a high energy pressing game. The recent international break may be a factor as far as this is concerned, with certain individuals possibly being tired after long flights back to England.

Mario Balotelli scored the winner in this fixture last season (photo: getty)

Although you might have assumed, given the league table, that Spurs should have beaten Liverpool at home, a draw wasn't too bad for the Lilywhites given their recent results against the Reds. Before the draw, Liverpool had beaten Tottenham five times in a row. Spurs have been unlucky a couple of times, losing 3-2 twice in that run. However, those 3-2 wins for the Merseysiders were sandwiched by 5-0, 4-0 and 3-0 thumpings. Mauricio Pochettino has done a brilliant job of turning the Londoners around, and beating Liverpool at Anfield today would be evidence of another big step forward.

These two teams have already met once this season, playing the reverse league fixture at White Hart Lane back in October - Jürgen Klopp's first league game as Liverpool boss. The spoils were shared, things finishing 0-0 in London, Divock Origi coming closest to scoring as he had a header bounce back off the bar.

Liverpool currently sit ninth in the table, seven points off Manchester City, who currently occupy fourth place. However, the Reds do have a game in hand over City, and every other team above them, so they could potentially claw the difference back before the end of the season. Whether or not they'll focus on the Europa League, with a quarter final first leg against Borussia Dortmund coming up on Thursday, remains to be seen.

Making things a little clearer, Spurs sit second in the Premier League currently, five points behind the aforementioned table-toppers, Leicester. There are still 21 points to play for, and win today would close the gap to two points ahead of the Foxes hosting Southampton on Sunday afternoon.

This is set to be a game that could have huge implications for either team, with the end of the season now in sight, as each and every point becomes vital. Tottenham are challenging for what would, in vain of Leicester City's attempts, be a shocking league title of their own. Liverpool's hopes aren't quite so large, with the Reds needing a win today to keep alive their slim top four hopes.

Good evening everyone, and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, as the Premier League returns to Merseyside following the international break. Kick-off at Anfield is set for 17:30 BST, so stick with us until then as we build up to the game and get the confirmed team news.