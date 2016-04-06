Ledley King praises England quintet

The recent international break saw Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Kyle Walker and Danny Rose all receive call ups to the England squad.

Four of which started in the opening win against Germany. Their stand out performances in both the league and international fixtures suggest that the five will form the heartbeat of Three Lions squad European campaign.

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Ledley King, who represented England at two tournaments has highlighted his delight at seeing so many young Spurs players “having a big influence” on the squad. Speaking to Sportsmail the defender commented that he is “proud, because it sends a message right across the world that these players are Tottenham players.”

Heaps of praise for players

The Englishman lauded striker Kane who “has been phenomenal” after dealing well with the pressure of a second season by “[answering] a lot of people with 20 plus goals.” Kane outstanding form has warranted many people to believe that he should replace Wayne Rooney as Englands main striker. King however believes that Rooney however should not be dropped but should “play in the number 10 role” with “Harry up top”.

Kane celebrates England's win over Germany, a game in which he scored (photo: getty)

Another outstanding performer for Tottenham this season has been 19-year-old Dele Alli. King pointed out that Alli’s no fear attitude plays a major factor in his game. His “healthy disrespect” towards the Premier League means that he does not think “too much about the reputations of the players he’s playing against”. King added that he “loves” the “little edge” Alli has to his game in which he “[tries] to make his mark and [stamp] his authority on the game.”

In addition to this King compared Eric Dier to himself. King like Dier was played in both the left back and defensive midfielder when he started his career. Yet he believes that Dier will “be a center-half in time” but for now “the manager sees he can bring something in that midfield position and he is trying to make it his own.”

Pochettino is Key

The defender played at the North London club for over a decade and is currently an ambassador and so knows the influence Pochettino has on players of all ages. Roy Hodgeson is in debt to the Argentine who has nurtured 11 of the last 19 England debutants. King has seen how “he works around them, how he integrates them and how he communicates with them”, adding that this is relevant for the “youth team as well”.

Tottenham currently sit seven points behind leaders Leicester but the boyhood supporter believes that “second is a bonus” for a club whose “main aim” was top four. Adding that the season has been a “great learning curve for young players” while the can only “be stronger next season” due to “solid foundations”.