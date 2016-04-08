Klopp just told me to use my qualities, says goalscorer Divock Origi after Dortmund display

Divock Origi believes the work he has done under Jürgen Klopp on the training ground has helped him develop his Liverpool career in recent weeks after he netted his first European goal for the club on Thursday night.

Klopp plucked for the young striker ahead of first-choice frontman Daniel Sturridge for the trip to Borussia Dortmund as the Reds took the German outfit on in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Origi didn't take long to repay his manager's faith in him, firing a crucial away goal in the two-legged tie as he struck low and into the bottom corner on 36 minutes, before being denied a second by the goalkeeper just before half-time.

Although on one of the toughest stages across Europe at the Westfalenstadion, Origi excelled for 84 minutes before being replaced by Sturridge as he caught the eye - something he believes was fuelled by the hard work put in on the Melwood pitches in the last few months.

Origi "very happy" to score and make an impact

Origi celebrates the opening goal with his Liverpool teammates in Dortmund. (Picture: Getty Images)

The Belgian acknowledged that he had "a big responsibility" in leading the line against "a big team" but said that he "felt the support of everybody, from the coach to my teammates and the fans."

He explained that "everybody tried to help" him "as much as possible" which he believes showed in his performance, as he admitted: "I only knew when I was starting when I saw the teamsheet. I was happy to play in such an important game, which is what you strive for as a footballer."

"We worked a lot tactically and he knows my qualities and told me just to use them," admitted Origi, who added that the rest of his team said he should "play to my qualities" which he said is "getting in behind the defenders and taking them on one-on-one" as well "importantly, scoring."

He said that he was "very happy" to get on the scoresheet and insisted, when asked to talk through the goal, that he "saw Milly [James Milner] going for a header" and "read his game a little bit and went deep and the ball came to me."

Origi continued that he could "feel the defender was close" and said that he "tried to shoot it the other side [of the defender]" because "usually they open their legs" and "it went in."

No favourites in this tie, insists striker

Origi battled hard throughout, contributing an industrious performance up top. (Picture: Getty Images)

However, the 20-year-old refused to exaggerate the success of the first-leg draw - insisting that there is still much to be done in the return leg at Anfield next Thursday to reach the final four of the competition.

He said that he feels there are "no favourites" between Dortmund and Liverpool because both have "a good team." The young striker knows that he and his teammates "have to show on the pitch we are capable of doing good things" and said they "have to finish it off at Anfield."

He added: "We have to be confident and if we are at 100 per cent, we will go through."