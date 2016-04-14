Peter Schmeichel reacts to David De Gea's performance labeling him "superb"

David De Gea put in yet another superlative performance last night to ensure that Manchester United reach the FA Cup Semi-Final, and are set up with a game at Wembley for the first time since August 2013.

Schmeichel full of praise for United's number 1

After De Gea's amazing display, especially when United where under pressure going into the last 10 minutes, former goalkeeper and club legend Peter Schmeichel took to Twitter to praise the Spaniard.

Schmeichel wrote: 'A win for @ManUtd but that would not have happened without the superb @D_DeGea. Man of the match once again.' Clearly very impressed by the ever improving goalkeeper.

Schmeichel has praised De Gea many times already after other great performances, looks to be a big fan | Photo: SkySports.com

De Gea had a skaky start to his Old Trafford career

After signing for United in 2011 from Atletico Madrid, the pressure was inevitably heaped on De Gea straight away as he was given the number one shirt, to replace the retiring Edwin Van Der Sar, a very hard act to follow.

In his first year at United, the then 20 year old made many mistakes to cost United many points, one of the most remerable against Blackburn Rovers in a stunning 3-2 loss at Old Trafford, making many fans believe his mistakes where what cost United the title, making him far from a favourite at Old Trafford, with a big price tag and potential, huge pressure was mounted on the Spanish keeper shoulders.

Rise of the Spaniard

After a first season to forget at Old Trafford, De Gea has been brilliant for United ever since, helping vastly to United's title win in 2013, before earning the clubs player of the year award in back to back seasons in 2014 and 2015. Removing any doubt in any fans mind that he isn't good enough to step up to the Premier League.

After a big money move to Real Madrid dramatically fell through in the last seconds of the August 2015 transfer window, De Gea signed a 4 year contract extension which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2019. If united can keep Madrid's hands of the keeper, he is surely destined to be a club legend.

Best in the world?

Manuel Neuer won the Golden Glove award in the 2014 World Cup | Photo: Daily Mail

One of the many big debates in football worldwide at the moment is who is the best goalkeeper in the world, David De Gea or Bayern Munich's number one, Manuel Neuer. It is without doubt that the 30 year old Bayern keeper has been the best over the past few years, earning spots in UEFA's Team of the Year over the past 2 seasons. However, recent mistakes, and the rise of David De Gea has opened the question up to many of who is the best keeper in the world?

Many people have different opinions on this debate at the moment, however with De Gea being 5 years younger, he will without doubt surpass the German, and possibly become the best keeper in the world if he isn't already.