Carrick believes De Gea was "unbelievable" against West Ham

Michael Carrick has labelled David De Gea’s performance against West Ham United as "unbelievable " after the Spaniard made some important saves throughout the game.

A wonder strike from Marcus Rashford and a Marouane Fellaini flick set Manchester United on their way to a narrow 2-1 win in the final ever FA Cup fixture at West Ham's Boleyn Ground.

James Tomkins reduced the deficit, but De Gea was, once again, the saviour for Louis van Gaal’s side in the closing stages as he denied the Hammers the chance to take the tie into extra-time.

De Gea the saviour for United

Cheikhou Kouyate and Andy Carroll were both denied by De Gea after Tomkins scored the equaliser, but Kouyate thought he had found the equaliser only for the linesman to have made the right call in giving him offside.

“He’s been unbelievable for us for so long now,” Carrick said. “We needed him at the end. The goal gave them the incentive.”

Carrick claimed that his side defended well “at times” however, it was the Spaniard who “stepped up” and sent the Red Devils into the semi-final at Wembley Stadium.

The Spaniard denied Kouyate in spectacular fashion (Photo: BPI/Rex/Shutterstock)

Not the first and won’t be the last time De Gea saves Reds

The attraction of a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid almost tempted De Gea, but after penning a new deal before the start of the season, he has gone from strength to strength.

Van Gaal’s side played, arguably, their best football for the first 70 minutes, but when the deficit was reduced, the side looked nervous at times and it forced De Gea to step up.

The shot-stopper produced some memorable saves, but it certainly isn’t the first time this season that he has done so.

Without the Spaniard, who knows how United’s season would have panned out, but one thing that is for sure, is that he is one of their prized possessions and they need to keep hold of him by all means.