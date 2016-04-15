Fosu-Mensah believes De Gea is among the world’s best

Timothy Fosu-Mensah believes teammate David De Gea “maybe the best in the world” after the Spanish international produced a brilliant performance this week.

Manchester United fought hard and edged past West Ham United 2-1 to book a place in the FA Cup semi-finals where they will play Everton at Wembley Stadium.

De Gea is one of the best

The 18-year-old has been thoroughly impressive in recent weeks, and the youngster has hailed De Gea’s performance after the keeper made some fine saves in the game with the Hammers.

“David (De Gea) is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, maybe the best,” he said to the club’s official website.

Fosu-Mensah admitted that having the Spaniard in goal and strong players around gives the team confidence when they see some incredible saves being made in games.

De Gea can save you points or save you in the cup, says the young Dutchman, and he believes the back line stood strong together to get them through the match on Wednesday.

Fosu-Mensah is another United youngster to have broken through into the first-team this season. | Photo: Getty Images

United came through ‘big game’

After seeing Cheikhou Kouyate head over De Gea and into the net late in the game, Fosu-Mensah was thinking the worst, but then when the he saw that it was being flagged for offside, which left him relieved.

“It was a very big game and a great win,” the defender said.

United now have a trip to Wembley to look forward to and the full-back has called it very special because it is a “huge occasion” for him and for the club.

Youngster showing maturity beyond age

The game with West Ham saw Fosu-Mensah make his third start for the Red Devils and the Dutch youngster is making the most of the opportunity that Louis van Gaal has given him in the first-team.

“I went from right-back to left-back and I do my best in every position and just do what I can for the team,” he added.

He admitted that he had never faced an atmosphere like what it was at Upton Park, but he is “getting used to it” and Fosu-Mensah’s development is progressing with the experience he is picking up every game.