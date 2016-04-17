Manchester United player ratings as Rashford takes them to victory - Aston Villa

Manchester United secured a very important if not spectacular win against relegated Aston Villa at Old Trafford. The Reds won the game 1-0 thanks a goal from the man of the moment Marcus Rashford who made it seven goals in 12 games for himself.

The Reds couldn't find a way to score more which will disappoint them but at this stage of the season, it is key to keep winning if they are to get a top-four place. So with this being said how did the United players rate during the game?

Goalkeeper and defence solid once again

David de Gea (6 out of 10) - The Spaniard didn't have much to do against the toothless Villa players but anything he had to do he did without much fuss. It was yet another clean sheet for De Gea who is showing his importance every single game in which he plays for his club and he was due a quiet game for once.

Antonio Valencia (6 out of 10) - Valencia back after a long term injury, did really well against Villa, assisting the winner for Rashford. The Ecuadorian gets a lot of stick but his perfect cut back went straight to the striker who only had to put get something on it to put it in the net. Valencia also did his defensive job well to remind everyone that he was playing really well at right back before his injury.

Chris Smalling (6 out of 10) - Smalling once again was solid at the back and kept the Villa strikers quiet. The only thing missing from Smalling's game is sometimes he does stray passes but once again a very solid game at the back to help keep another clean sheet at the back for the Reds.

Daley Blind (7 out of 10) - Blind once again deployed at centre-back and once again showed his class and stood out. Blind's long range passes during the match was a weapon that was used and he did it very effectively. The defender got a vital block in the second half to stop Villa from scoring an equaliser which just shows the quality he has that every week he is standing out in the team.

Marcos Rojo (5 out of 10) - Rojo once again struggled during the match and has done ever since he has come back from injury. The Argentinian needs to be more composed on the ball and when he does go forward he needs to play better crosses into the box. Rojo improved slightly with his defending during the game but he needs to be much better.

Midfielders did job well and were solid

Morgan Schneiderlin (6 out of 10) - Schneiderlin was recalled after being on the bench against West Ham United and again showed what he could during the game. The midfielder broke up play on a number of occasions but he also misplaced a few passes which he must work on in the upcoming weeks.

Marouane Fellaini (6 out of 10) - Fellaini didn't have the impact in which he had in midweek but he still did a number of things right. Fellaini has got a lot of critics but when he is given a role in a team he can do it well and there was a number of occasions when he won crucial headers during the game.

Juan Mata (5 out of 10) - Mata should have done better on a number of occasions during the game with the amount of good positions he got into in the box. Rooney played Mata in on good positions but the Spaniard wasted the chances. Mata was taken off just before the end of the game as the team needed to hold on for the win.

Wayne Rooney (6 out of 10) - Rooney made his comeback for the Reds and showed his class during the first half with a lot of good passes. The captain was brought off after 66 minutes and was angry which was good to see as it shows he wants to keep on playing. It was a good run out for the captain and he will be key in the remaining games this season.

Memphis Depay (5 out of 10) - Memphis had his big chance to shine after not playing much lately and he struggled in the first half. Memphis kept trying to hard to show what he can do and looked like a man without confidence until the second half. In the second half, the winger showed much more promise and was unlucky not to score just before the end of the game.

Rashford scored yet another winner

Marcus Rashford (8 out of 10) - Rashford once again proved to be the difference for the Reds with a well-taken goal in the first half. Rashford has now scored seven goals in 12 games and looks someone that is hungry to keep scoring. The striker could have more than the one goal during the game, missing a glorious chance in the second half but his overall play during the game made him the man of the match.

Rashford celebrates yet another goal in his short United career | Photo: Getty Images

Substitution Ratings

Jesse Lingard (5 out of 10) - Lingard came on in the 66th minute for Rooney and failed to contribute really but didn't have too much time to do so. Lingard needed the rest after playing so many games recently so will be hoping he's back in the starting eleven for the next games.

Anthony Martial (5 out of 10) - Martial was rested after playing so many games and didn't come into the game until the 76th minute to replace Rashford. Instantly, though, Martial almost created a goal but Memphis failed to convert which was unlucky.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah (N/R) - Fosu-Mensah rightly got a rest during such a busy time for the club and didn't come on until the 89th minute to replace Mata. The defender didn't have much time to do anything so it was difficult to give him a rating as he didn't have the time to make an impact.