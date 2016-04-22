2016 Damallsvenskan team preview: Kristianstads DFF

Financial turmoil has had a massive impact on Kristianstad and they will be fighting to avoid relegation from the Damallsvenskan this season.

Last season

Kristianstad finished 7th last season, and this was particularly down to the impressive performances of Ida Guehai, who netted nine times. Most of their victories came at home, whereas they only won once away from home. The biggest concern last season was their defence, and only last-place AIK let in more goals.

Team for 2016

The loss of the two Viðarsdóttir sisters is sure to be felt, as is the retirement of Susanne Moberg. They’ve added three new players and the squad overall is looking rather fragile; it wont take many injuries before it’s looking critical. However, their starting eleven is an experienced and very capable one. Jenni Danielsson and Sofia Hagman are interesting additions to the midfield.

Goalkeepers: Brett Maron, Moa Olsson

Defenders: Elin Karlsson, Sif Atladóttir, Tilda Persson (new signing), Lorca van de Putte, Therese Ivarsson, Mia Carlsson.

Midfielders: Johanna Rasmussen, Jenny Danielsson (new signing), Alice Nilsson, Amanda Edgren, Sofia Hagman (new signing).

Forwards: Nellie Karlsson, Lisa Karlsson, Ida Guehai.

Players lost: Susanne Moberg (retirement), Margrét Lára Viðarsdóttir (Valur), Olivia Welin (LB07), Maja Norrhamn (Hammarby), Elísa Viðarsdóttir (Valur), Hanna Persson (AIK).

Kristianstad's team for the 2016 season. Source: KDFF

Pre-season fixtures

Kristianstads DFF 1-2 Åhus Horna BK P16

Växjö DFF 4-2 Kristianstads DFF

Kristianstads DFF 1-2 IFK Kalmar A

Profiles

Last season’s top scorer Ida Guehai will be even more vital this season, given the players Kristianstad have lost and a lot of the attacking firepower will have to come through her or experienced winger Johanna Rasmussen. One of Kristianstad's advantages is their defence. The centre-back duo consisting of Mia Carlsson and Sif Atladottir is one of the better pairings in the league, and if they can avoid injuries Kristianstad should let in fewer goals this season than the last.

Expectations for this season

Kristianstad had been a solid Damallsvenkan team for several years, but this year many feel they will struggle. Their starting 11 is good, but with a few injuries they are in trouble. Financial woes have meant that they were unable to strengthen their squad. Relegation might very well be a possible for Kristianstad and it will be a hard fought battle with Mallbacken, Kvarnsveden, Umeå and Djurgården to avoid it. If they avoid getting too many injuries, they could very well stay another season in the top flight.