Liverpool Ladies 2-2 Sunderland Ladies: Stunning second-half earns a draw

Carlton Fairweather made changes to the starting XI after last weekend hefty cup defeat to Arsenal, Hilde Gunn Olsen, Hayley Sharp and Stephanie Roche return to the line-up to face Liverpool on Saturday.

With an unexpected injury to Victoria Williams in the warm up, meant that Development team Megan Beer started in defence for the lasses.

No longer in the cup the focus is now on the league and their safety, the ladies knew they had to fight back some confidence and it was imperative not to let a big defeat affect them too much.

Sunderland was ambitious when the visitors saw Beth Mead almost catch Siobhan Chamberlain unaware when she let loose a volley from 25-yards out.

Mead fast dipped effort appeared to have caught out England’s No. 1 off her line but Chamberlain quickly recovered and unfazed finger tipped the ball around the post for a corner.

Just when the Lady Black Cats found their rhythm, Shanice van de Sanden got behind Kylla Sjoman to find which saw her effort hit the post before Caroline Weir tapped home the rebound past a helpless Beer.

It took six minutes later for Liverpool to double their lead as van de Sanden squared the ball to Laura Coombs, who flicked the ball into the net.

Sunderland continued to stay positive which paid off to get themselves back into the game through Brooke Chaplen. Sjoman unleased a free-kick into the box, Chaplen open and headed the ball beyond Chamberlain.

Sunderland score twice to come back and earn a point

Sunderland Ladies celebrating their goal to level the score | photo source: BBC Sport

A goal down, coming back out after the break the Lasses begun the second with the determination to score as both Krystle Johnston and Chaplen went close to levelling the score-line.

The Lady Black Cats continued to add pressure and finally got their reward when Johnston’s cross found Stephanie Roche at the back post with nifty footwork angled it back into danger where Chaplen was waiting to slot home her second goal. She made no mistakes from six-yards out with a well-deserved equaliser.

As the started to wear down, both sides went in search to secure all three points, as the clock ticked over into the final 10, Chaplen penalty appeals not given frustrated Fairweather’s side.

A golden opportunity for the home team and an intense couple minutes for the visitors, when van de Sanden stormed through the Sunderland defence getting a touch on the ball to round a fast approaching Olsen. Her first touch took her too far away from goal and that gave Skipper Steph Bannon time to get back, with last-ditch defending headed the ball off the line.

Chaplen’s double came as a fine snappy comeback from last weekend’s unpleasant cup exit, Saturdays win against Liverpool demonstrated the fighting spirit for the rest of the season.