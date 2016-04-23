Olympique Lyonnais - Paris Saint-Germain preview: French derby embarks in Europe

Olympique Lyonnais and Paris Saint-Germain will extend their rivalry on European soil as they face each other in an attempt to clinch a place in the UEFA Women's Champions League final, which will be played on the 26th May at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia.

Lyon's new stadium, Stade de Lyon, which was purpose-built for next summer's European Championships, was selected as the venue for this classic match.

This is their second European encounter following their tie back in the 2014/2015 season, when the Parisians knocked out Lyon in the last 16 with a 2-1 aggregate win. That was the only time that PSG had ever met a French side in a UEFA competition, while Lyon had already met FCF Juvisy Essonne a year before, whom they had trashed 9-1 on aggregate.

Shifting the focus on the domestic campaign, Lyon are topping the Division 1 Féminine with 72 points and although PSG are only three points behind, it has to take a massive slip-up from Lyon to let the title slip away. They outclassed PSG in the first round encounter with a stupendous 5-0 triumph while in the second round, both teams shared the spoils in a 0-0 draw - which, however, was not shy of excitement.

PSG and Lyon will be contesting the second leg on 1st May at the Parc des Princes.

Team news

Olympique Lyonnais - Lyon will be without goalkeeper Meline Gerard and midfielder Claire Lavogez for this tie. However, they still have enough depth to replace the players. Moreover, Wendie Renard, Amandine Henry and Louisa Necib were absent from last weekend's match in the French Cup, where they secured a place in the final after outscoring Rodez 9-0.

OL celebrate. | Image source: UEFA

Paris Saint-Germain - Shirley Cruz Trana and Jessica Houara-d'Hommeaux will be suspended for PSG for this encounter but both players will be ready for action when these two sides will meet each other at the Parc des Princes. The Parisians will be relying on their Brazilian connection upfront to create havoc in Lyon's backline, with the latter however proving to be strong throughout both the domestic and European campaigns.

PSG celebrate. | Image source: UEFA

If both teams put up the performances they showed in the previous rounds, it will undoubtedly be a cracker. Lyon steamrolled Czech champions Slavia Prague with an astonishing 9-1 aggregate win. PSG had to roll up their sleeves to get the better of Spanish giants Barcelona, having clinched a place in the semi-final with an 89th minute goal in the second leg.

It's a match which goes beyond just a semi-final and which will underline the development of women's football across France.

If you have never watched women's football, this is the right match to start with.