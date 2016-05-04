Dynamo Kiev unwilling to sell Andriy Yarmolenko to Everton

After months and months of rumours, it looks like Andriy Yarmolenko will not be joining Everton. The Blues had reportedly been interested in the winger since last summer and could have even made a move for Yarmolenko in January.

Dynamo Kiev president, Ihor Surkis had been open to selling to the Blues in the past but has now u-turned on any possible sale to Everton. Surkis prides himself on selling Dynamo players to top clubs but like all owners, he will not sell unless the deal is right.

Surkis is ready to sell to the Premier League as thats where Yarmolenko’s interest lies but said the winger is already “a top player, so he should go to a top club." Surkis said that he will not sell to “such clubs as Everton and Stoke City.”

Yarmolenko’s agent visits Liverpool, but not the blue half of the city

Everton’s rivals, Liverpool, could snatch the winger from under the Blues nose. Yarmolenko’s agent, Vadim Shabily posted a video on Instagram of him visiting Anfield, followed up with a photo of him and Yarmolenko the following day.

Shabily has posted photos at Goodison Park in the past when reports suggested the Blues were wrapping up a deal for the winger.

If Dynamo are unwilling to sell to the Toffees, selling to their rivals would be a huge kick in the teeth. Everton are still looking for a creative winger to help Ross Barkley and Romelu Lukaku and Yarmolenko fits the bill.

Could Everton be waving goodbye to any possible deal for Yarmolenko. | Photo: Liverpool Echo

Will Martinez be in charge to strike up a deal?

Rumours and reports suggest Roberto Martinez will not be in charge of Everton in the summer meaning any interest in signing Yarmolenko would have to come from any potential new manager.

Martinez has not shied away from his interest in the Ukrainian but it’s increasingly unlikely that he will be in charge to strike up a deal.

New majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri is reportedly ready to back the club with up to £100million in the summer window, which could lead Everton to target a higher tier of player than Yarmolenko.

The Blues have never had a transfer war chest anywhere near that amount and fans will be expecting a number of top signings to arrive at Goodison Park this summer.