Davis' brace hands Spurs defeat in final home game of the season

15:30 - That brings to an end today's live commentary of the match between Tottenham and Southampton. I have been Brandon Sayer and until next time have a good day.

15:29 - It has been a miserable week for Spurs who saw their chances of winning the title go up in smoke on Monday and now a another defeat today is not what they needed.

15:27 - That is a massive win for Southampton who now move up to sixth in the table. Davis scored the crucial winner for his side. Spurs on the other hand will see this as a chance missed as they now have to hope Arsenal slip up against Manchester City in the later game in order to keep a second place finish alive.

90+5' - The referee blows his whistle to end the game. Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Southampton.

90+5' - What a chance for Spurs! A free-kick is put into the box from Eriksen and it found its way to Chadli who hit a shot and somehow Forster kept it out.

90+3' - Ward-Prowse hits a shot from outside the box which just goes inches wide of the post.

90' - The referee decides to add on five minutes at the end of the second half.

86' - Southampton substitution: Tadic is replaced by James Ward-Prowse.

83' - Long receives a yellow card for a late tackle on Lloris.

78' - Tottenham substitution: Ryan Mason is replaced by Nacer Chadli.

76' - Lamela take a free-kick in a dangerous position for Spurs but he balloons it over the bar.

74' - Romeu receives a yellow card for a late trip on Eriksen who was on the break.

72' - Goal for Southampton! Davis scores his second of the game to give his side the lead. Davis plays a one-two with Tadic and somehow the midfielder finds the bottom corner. What a massive goal for Southampton that could be in the race for a Europa League place.

69' - Here's something we don't see often. The referee brings a halt to proceedings to give the players a drinks break in what is an extremely hot day in North London.

65' - Tottenham substitution: Son is replaced by Clinton N'jie.

65' - Southampton substitution: Mane is replaced by Graziano Pelle.

58' - Southampton substitution: Jordie Clasie is replaced by Oriol Romeu.

54' - Shane Long should have put his side in the lead. Tadic produces a wonderful cross into the box which goes straight to Long who put his header wide from close range.

50' - Sadio Mane receives a yellow card for a late challenge on Rose.

46' - The second half at White Hart Lane begins.

14:23 - It has been a good even contest at White Hart Lane with Spurs starting the game the stronger of the two teams but Southampton have fought back well. Son gave Spurs the lead in the 16th minute but his goal was cancelled out by Davis 15 minutes later. There have been further chances for both sides to score but both have failed to do so. Stay tuned as we bring you the second half in a few minutes time.

45+3' - The referee blows his whistle for half-time. Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Southampton.

45+3' - Kane outmuscles Jose Fonte in the box and is one on one with Forster and the striker hits it straight at the Southampton keeper. What a chance for Kane to give his team a half-time lead.

45' - The referee decides to add on three minutes at the end of the first half.

31' - Equaliser for Southampton! Davis scores to bring his side back on level terms. A brilliant passing move from Southampton ends with a flick on into the path of Davis inside the box and he strokes the ball home under Hugo Lloris.

26' - Eriksen had a shot from inside the box after a good passing move from the home side but his shot was tame and was easily saved by Forster.

23' - Kane makes a good run in the box and Kyle Walker finds the striker but he blazed his shot over the bar.

16' - Goal for Spurs! Son gives his team the lead. A pass from Erik Lamela which was meant for Kane went into the path of Son and he rounded Forster somehow and squeezed the ball home to give the home side lift off.

11' - Dusan Tadic almost opened the scoring for Southampton. The winger was played in on the left-hand side and he went for goal from a tight angle when he should have played it to Steven Davis who would have had a tap in but instead the shot went wide of the goal. Big let of for Spurs.

5' - What a save from Fraser Forster! Danny Rose does well down the left-hand side and picks out a beautiful cross to Christian Eriksen who shoots first time and somehow Forster gets down well and keeps it out. Everyone in the ground thought that the ball had gone in the net. Brilliant save from the England keeper.

1' - The referee blows his whistle to begin the game. Game on.

13:22 - We are just over five minutes from kick-off at White Hart Lane in what promises to be a good game between two inform teams. Spurs really want to finish the the season strong and finish in second position while Southampton want to get into the Europa League. Stay tuned as we bring you the live commentary from the game next.

12:40 - Southampton substitutes: Stekelenburg, Cedric, Yoshida, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Pelle, Austin

12:34 - Tottenham Hotspur substitutes: Vorm, Davies, Wimmer, Carroll, Chadli, Winks, Clinton

12:33 - Southampton starting XI: Forster; Martina, Fonte, Van Dijk, Bertrand; Clasie, Davis, Wanyama, Mané, Tadi?, Long.

12:31 - Tottenham Hotspur starting XI: Lloris (c), Walker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Dier, Mason; Lamela, Eriksen, Son; Kane.

We'll have confirmed team news for you at 12:30BST from White Hart Lane with kick-off at 13:30BST.

Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI: Lloris; Walker, Alderwiereld, Vertonghen, Rose; Mason, Dier; Lamela, Eriksen, Chadli; Kane.

The key players to look out for during the game will be Kane and Sadio Mane. Kane has been superb for Spurs all season and currently leads the top goal scorers list in the league with 25 goals. Kane, therefore, is showing that he is more than a one-season wonder by scoring 20 plus goals in successive seasons. Mane is a real danger man for the Spurs players to look out for after he scored a hat-trick against City last weekend. Mane has had an inconsistent season but with his pace, he can burst into life at any given moment and cause real problems for the opposition.

Mane wheels away in celebration during his hat-trick against City last weekend | Photo: Getty Images

Ronald Koeman, on the other hand, revealed that he expects to have a full squad to choose from for the game with a lot of his players in really good form. Graziano Pelle is one of the Saints players who have been dropped in recent weeks due to poor form and now will find it hard to get back into the side due to the good form of striker Shane Long.

Mauricio Pochettino has a few fitness concerns coming into the game with defenders Danny Rose and Toby Alderwiereld both doubts due to injuries but are expected to start if they overcome their niggles. Spurs will also be without Alli and Moussa Dembele due to suspension white Nabil Bentaleb is also out due to a knee injury he picked up a few weeks ago.

The meeting earlier on in the season between the two sides at St.Mary's saw the Lilywhites comes on top 2-0 thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Dele Alli. Spurs also won the previous meeting between the sides at the Lane last season 1-0 with a winner coming from Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen celebrating his winner against Southampton last season at White Hart Lane | Photo: Getty Images

The Saints, on the other hand, sit in 7th place going into this weekend's game on 57 points and have real aspirations of finishing in a Europa League place. Southampton will be confident they can cause Spurs some problems after coming off a huge win last weekend when they defeated Manchester City 4-2 to give them real hope of a strong finish to the season.

Spurs chances of winning the League were ended on Monday night after they could only draw 2-2 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, which meant Leicester City were crowned champions. Spurs though still have a lot to play for as they want to finish the season in second place. The state of play for Spurs going into this game is that they are three points ahead of Arsenal, who are in third place with two games remaining.

Hello there everyone, and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of Tottenham Hotspur - Southampton at White Hart Lane in a game which still has a lot on it regarding where the sides want to finish in the Premier League table. Kick-off at White Hart Lane is set for 1:30 BST, so stick with us until then as we build up to the game and get the confirmed team news.