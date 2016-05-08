Sam Allardyce hails "immense character"

It was a victory that most Sunderland fans won't forget anytime soon as they came from behind twice to beat Chelsea 3-2. That put their future firmly in their own hands. with a victory over Everton on Wednesday being enough to secure Premier League survival at the expense of both Norwich and Newcastle.

Two first half goals from Chelsea saw them go into the half time break with a 2-1 lead, with Wahbi Khazri's amazing 30-yard goal being canceled out. Yet the Black Cats showed the heart and fight of a team desperate to stay afloat with second half goals from Fabio Borini and Sunderland hero, Jermain Defoe.

Immense character

Following the game Sam Allardyce had nothing but praise for his squad and the "immense character" that they displayed. The Sunderland boss was particularly proud of the fact that "for the first time this season" he saw his team come back from "two blows", which he admitted he didn't see coming as he believed the second Chelsea goal would have been "difficult" for his side to take.

Yet instead of crumbling they stood up to the test and relished in the opportunity and Allardyce felt that the recovery in the second half was "magnificent", with everyone playing their part - including the Sunderland support who created a "fantastic atmosphere".

Allardyce is just three points away from securing Sunderland's safety. | Image source: Getty Images

Destiny in their hands

The victory now leaves the club's destiny in their own hands, which is the perfect situation to be in. But Allardyce admits that they will likely be "nervous" during Wednesday's clash with Everton and has called for the fans to help "push us over the line" with more brilliant support.

On the other hand, the Sunderland manager does have confidence, as he has seen major improvements since the "turn of the year" and after throwing away plenty of points from "winning positions" he is pleased to see they are getting the results when it "matters the most" - it certainly matters midweek.