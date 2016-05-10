Jose Enrique free to find new club as Liverpool end five-year stay

Jose Enrique will begin the process of actively looking for a new club, after Liverpool informed him that his services were no longer required at the club's training ground earlier this week.

His contract on L4 was due to expire towards the end of next month, but with Enrique well out of the first team picture, he's been allowed to leave early.

Enrique has slipped down the pecking order after initial success

Signing for the Reds in 2011, Enrique enjoyed a five-year spell on Merseyside, the highlight of which being the 2012 League Cup triumph, as the Spaniard started against Cardiff City in the final.

However, having made 64 apperances during his first two years at the club, injury saw Enrique fall out of favour during the 2013-14 season, when young full-back Jon Flanagan took his place in the side.

Injury kept Flanagan out of the team for much of last season, but Alberto Moreno had been signed, lessening Enrique's chances of first team football. This season, Brad Smith's emergence as a reserve left-back has pushed him even further down the pecking order.

Enrique could have left the club at the start of this season, as then-manager Brendan Rodgers allowed him to enter talks with both West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United. However, he decided to stay and fight for his place in the team. That hasn't gone too well, Enrique making just three first team appearances this term.

Enrique captained Liverpool on his penultimate appearance for the club, against Exeter City (photo: Getty Images)

Where does Mario Kart come into this?

Whilst fans might not remember his contribution on the pitch all that well in a few years time, they may perhaps remember his antics off it.

He was loved by some and loathed by others for it, but Enrique did have a particular flair for off-field activities that saw him become synonymous with the fans. Sometimes it would be an extravagant holiday, sometimes a game of FIFA, or looking to organise a Mario Kart tournament with the fans. Whatever he was up to, Kopites got to know Enrique's hobbies more than they do for many other players.

For now, he'll be hoping to focus on matters on the pitch, finding a club that suits his needs perfectly.