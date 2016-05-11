Jordan Henderson back in training after knee injury, reveals Jürgen Klopp

Jordan Henderson's recovery from injury is progressing well according to Jürgen Klopp, who told the press that the captain has returned to outdoor training at Liverpool's Melwood training ground.

The German, addressing the media ahead of his side's final home game of the season against Chelsea, explained that Henderson's rehabilitation is coming along well.

The Reds skipper picked up a painful knee injury against Borussia Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park at the start of April and hasn't featured since.

However, Klopp told journalists that Henderson has been making significant steps as he targets a potential return in time for the final of the UEFA Europa League next week.

Liverpool captain's knee recovery coming along well

Asked for an update on his squad's fitness, the Reds boss insisted that it is "really good news" with Henderson's recovery and said that they "had to rest him for a long time" because of his injury.

Klopp explained that they "tried everything to avoid surgery" and that they "even met the possible surgeon" who told them a procedure on the midfielder's knee was "not necessary."

"He can start now because he's felt good the whole time," he continued, saying that 25-year-old Henderson "couldn't do anything" because of his injury but that on Monday "he was on the pitch and he trained", although with "the rehab department" and the club's rehab fitness coach, Jordan Milsom, as opposed to the first-team squad.

Henderson hasn't featured since April 7th, when he damaged his lateral collateral ligament. (Picture: Getty Images)

However, Klopp offered a positive assessment of how Henderson managed throughout the session, saying that he "looked good" and "everything was OK" although "it was only passing and running."

The Reds boss said that they must take it "step by step by step" and reiterated that the club are "not sure" whether he will be fit for the European final in Basel next Wednesday because it's only "a short time" away but declared: "100 per cent he will be fit for the European Championships in France, so that's good. For the rest, for our games, we will have to see what will happen and so I can't say more."

Henderson hoping to return "sooner rather than later"

Henderson, speaking to Sky Sports at the launch of the club's new home kit for the 2016-17 season, insisted that returning for the final is "the main priority" for him and said it "would be huge just to be involved and play a part" in the game.

However, he explained that the club will take no risks about his return and instead says they must ensure his knee "is right" so he doesn't do himself "further damage."

But the England international added that he's hoping to return "sooner rather than later" and that he's "doing everything" to "try to get fit as quickly as possible."

On his hopes of getting some minutes in Switzerland, he said that he's "had a good week" in his injury recovery and that they will see where he is at the end of next week, in which they will be "very positive and working hard."

Henderson acknowledged that the injury "hasn't come at a great time" for him, but that it "doesn't make a difference" because it's "about the team" - adding: "Whether I'm involved or not, I'm hoping we'll put on another good performance and win the trophy."