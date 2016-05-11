David Sullivan apologises for Manchester United bus attack and promises life bans

West Ham United co-chairman David Sullivan has apologised to Manchester United after their team bus was attacked outside the Boleyn Ground ahead of their 3-2 defeat to the Hammers.

Fond farewell tarnished by violence

West Ham's 112 year tenure at the famous old ground was sent off in style with goals from Diafra Sakho, Michail Antonio and Winston Reid cancelling out a brace from Anthony Martial to give them a famous victory.

However their emotional farewell was tarnished by a small minority before the game with United's first-team bus was pelted with bottles and cans outside the ground which held up the kick-off until 8:30.

Sullivan initially criticised Louis van Gaal's side but backtracked on Wednesday apologising for the fans wreckless behaviour.

He told Sky Sports that Tuesday's events was a "truly fitting ceremony" to say "goodbye to our home of 112 years".

Sullivan continued saying that the actions of a "very small minority" risks "overshadowing those celebrations" and Sullivan was clear that the behaviour was "completely unacceptable" and didn't not represent the club or their values.

Above: People flee the chaos before West Ham United's 3-2 victory over Manchester United | Photo: Sky Sports

Laying down the law

​The FA has begun an investigation into the incident before the gam and during as a bottle was thrown at United keeper David De Gea and the club have promised life bans for those who are identified for their involvement.

Sullivan said that he wanted to "apologise to Manchester United" and "assure them" that the club will be doing all they can to "track down those responsible" and "ban them for life".

He continued saying that he already had tasked his senior team to work in conjunction with police and that such behaviour "belongs in the past" and not in the future that "promises so much" for the Hammers.

West Ham United will visit Stoke City at the Britannia Stadium on Sunday, May 15 with kick-off at 3pm BST.