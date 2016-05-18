Theo Walcott to discuss his Arsenal future with Arsene Wenger

Theo Walcott made a bright start to his Arsenal, and he celebrated his tenth year at the club earlier this season along with signing a new contract. However, things haven't turned out as bright as they had hoped to for the winger, as he is struggling to get game time for the Gunners and is unsure about his future.

Injury-hit seasons

Unfortunately injuries have held Walcott back in terms of his progression. With a fantastic season in 2012/13 behind him, Walcott was ruled out for around 10 months towards the end of the following season with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

Since returning, the Englishman has had great difficulty in restoring his youthful form, and is having doubts about his future at the club. Walcott has scored a total of five Premier League goals this season, coming in his 1382 minutes played.

He is rumoured to be Arsenal's third highest player, behind superstars Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Özil, after signing his new contract earlier this season, but since then, he hasn't particularly shown his worth to the Arsenal fans this season.

Whether it comes with a lack of confidence following his lack of gametime, or his injury, but when he has come from the bench for Arsenal, he tends to have little to no impact on the proceedings of the game.

The decline in Walcott

The emergence of Alex Iwobi into the squad has left Theo without a start since February following Arsenal's disgraceful performance at Old Trafford. With things clicking between Alex Iwobi and the players around him in midfield, it leaves Arsene Wenger with the confidence to start the young Nigerian ahead of Walcott in recent games. The return of Santi Cazorla to the squad following his injury has pushed Theo back even more in the pecking order, as he did not even make the bench in Arsenal's previous fixture.

As a result of his poor and inconsistent playing time this season, Walcott was left out of Roy Hodgson's 26 man squad for the Euro's this summer, missing out to Newcastle's Andros Townsend. With rumours linking him to West Ham United and Chelsea, Walcott will find out his fate when he speaks with his manager in the next few weeks, to determine whether he will stay at Arsenal or not.