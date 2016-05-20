Lingard scores a wonderful winner in extra time to win the FA Cup for Manchester United

20:13 - That brings to an end today's live text commentary of the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester United. I have been Brandon Sayer and until next time have a good night.

20:11 - Jesse Lingard scored a wonderful volley nine minutes from the end of the game to win the game for United. United have now won 13 FA Cups. Palace will feel hard done by after all they gave to the game.

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE WON THE FA CUP!

120+2' - The referee blows the whistle to end the game. Crystal Palace 1-2 Manchester United.

120' - The referee decides to add on two minutes at end of the second period of extra time.

118' - De Gea has to rush of his line to stop Zaha from scoring and he does it brilliantly.

112' - Lingard receives a yellow card for taking his shirt of after celebrating the goal.

111' - Goal from United! Lingard scores a belter for United. Valencia crosses the ball into the box and Palace fail to clear and it goes to Lingard who smashes the volley home. Outstanding from the winger.

110' - Carrick heads a Lingard cross wide when he should have scored. Massive miss from the the midfielder.

108' - James McArthur recieves a yellow card for pulling Lingard back on a counter attack.

107' - Gayle is played in one on one with De Gea but the striker sees his shot saved by the goalkeeper.

106' - The referee blows his whistle to begin the second half of extra time. Game on.

19:51 - Nothing really happened in that first period of extra time except for the Smalling red card. Smalling has let his side down big style. Smalling will be hoping United can hold out for penalties. Second half coming right up.

105' - The referee blows his whistle to end the first period of extra time. Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United.

105' - Chris Smalling is sent off for a second yellow card for pulling back Puncheon.

102' - Bolasie smashes a volley from outside the box which has to be brilliantly saved by De Gea.

101' - Fellaini recieves a yellow card for an elbow on Jedinak.

97' - Rooney lets fly from the each of the area but puts his shot wide of the goal.

91' - The referee blows his whistle to begin the first period of extra time. Game on.

19:30 - The second half came alive with United hitting the post on two occasions. It was Palace though who took the lead thanks to a powerful hit from Puncheon. Three minutes later though Mata scored a crucial equaliser for the Reds. Stay tuned as we bring you the start of extra time in a few minutes.

90+5' - The referee blows the whistle to end the second half. Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United. Extra time will be played at Wembley.

90+4' - Zaha outmuscles Smalling but puts his shot into the side netting.

90+4' - Crystal Palace substitution: Dann is replaced by Adrian Mariappa.

90' - The referee has decided to add on five minutes at the end of the second half.

90' - Manchester United substitution: Mata is replaced by Jesse Lingard.

87' - Rooney recieves a yellow card for a late challenge on Zaha.

81' - Goal for United! Mata scores the equaliser. Rooney breaks from midfield and beats many players before playing the ball into the box and Fellaini controls the ball and Mata powers the ball home. Just the reaction that United needed.

78' - Goal for Palace! Puncheon has scored the opener. United clear the initial corner but Ward plays the ball into the box to find Puncheon and the winger smashes the ball past De Gea. Palace fans and players go wild.

72' - Manchester United substitution: Rashford is replaced by Ashley Young.

72' - Crystal Palace substitution: Cabaye is replaced by Jason Puncheon.

66' - Manchester United substitution: Rojo is replaced by Matteo Darmian.

62' - Damian Delaney recieves a yellow card for a very late challenge on Rojo.

61' - Martial hits the post! Antonio Valencia plays a lovely cross into the box and Martial heads it on and it smashes of the post. So unlucky from the Frenchman.

56' - A free kick from Cabaye is delivered into the box and it falls to Jedinak who puts it over the bar.

53' - Fellaini smashes the bar! Rashford plays a lovely flick into the path of Fellaini and big midfielder unleashes a fierce shot from inside he box which rattles the bar.

47' - Scott Dann receives a yellow card for pulling Rashford back.

46' - The referee blows his whistle to begin the second half. Game on.

18:24 - The first half has flown by without a goal with not many big chances being created. Palace are left hard done by on a few occasions in the first half with Mark Clattenberg blowing up and not playing advantage. United need to come out and play much better in the second half if they are to win this. Stay tuned as we bring you the second half in a few minutes.

45+1' - The half time whistle goes. Crystal Palace 0-0 Manchester United.

45' - The referee adds on one minute at the end of the first half.

45' - Juan Mata receives a yellow card for a late challenge on Souare.

40' - Marcos Rojo receives a yellow card for tugging Ward's shirt and stopping a counter attack.

33' - Marcus Rashford comes alive and spins his defender and plays a lovely pass to Martial who shoots but it is blocked on the line by Joel Ward. So close to the opener.

28' - Bolasie has a shot from a long way out and it is well saved by De Gea.

25' - Blind delivers another corner into the box and Fellaini heads it onto Jedinak who deflects it wide of the goal. Very close from the Belgian again.

22' - Juan Mata finds space in the box and hits a shot on target but it is brilliantly saved by Hennessey to keep his side on level terms.

19' - Yohan Cabaye delivers the ball into the box and Bolasie heads it on and David de Gea makes the save.

18' - Chris Smalling receives a yellow card for fouling Connor Wickham and stoping a counter.

15' - Wayne Rooney tries his luck from outside the box but it is an easy save for Hennessey.

11' - Marouane Fellaini gets his head to a Daley Blind corner but he puts it wide. Unlucky from the Belgian.

8' - United dominating the ball in the early stages and had a couple of early corners that came to nothing. Palace defending well.

1' - The referee blows his whistle to begin the 2016 FA Cup final. Game on.

17:20 - Ten minutes to kick-off at Wembley for the FA Cup final. The atmosphere is already building and it is a very special day for both clubs. It will be interesting to see who starts the best in the game as that might were the game is won today. Stay tuned as we bring you start of the game in a few minutes time.

16:33 - Manchester United substitutes: Romero, Darmian, Jones, Schneiderlin, Herrera, Young, Lingard.

16:32 - Crystal Palace substitutes: Speroni, Kelly, Mariappa, Sako, Puncheon, Gayle, Adebayor.

16:31 - Manchester United starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Blind, Rojo, Carrick, Fellaini, Mata, Rooney, Martial, Rashford.

16:30 - Crystal Palace starting XI: Hennessey; Ward, Dann, Delaney, Souare; Zaha, Cabaye, McArthur, Jedinak, Bolasie; Wickham.

16:15 - Hello everyone, I am Brandon Sayer and I will be doing the live text commentary for today's FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester United. It's a massive game for both teams with both really wanting to end the season on a high. It is also a massive game for Louis van Gaal with so many reports around about this being his last game in charge of the Reds. Stay Tuned as we bring the team news from Wembley in fifteen minutes time.

We'll have confirmed team news for you at 4:30BST from Wembley with kick-off at 5:30BST.

Former-Manchester United player Paul Ince believes that an FA Cup win could save Louis van Gaal's job. Read here.

Manchester United predicted XI: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Blind, Rojo; Carrick Fellaini, Rooney; Martial, Rashford, Lingard.

Crystal Palace predicted XI: Hennessey; Ward, Dann, Delaney, Souare; Cabaye, McAthur, Puncheon; Bolasie, Wickham, Zaha.

United will once again be without Luke Shaw and Bastian Schweinsteiger due to injury. Shaw though has finally returned to full training with the team after being out since September. van Gaal revealed that Darmian and Marcos Rojo are both fit and ready to play this weekend with Marouane Fellaini available after finishing his three-game suspension. The Dutch boss revealed that he will have to disappoint a few players this weekend as he now has a squad of 27 players to choose from and not all can be in the squad. It could be Michael Carrick's last ever game for Manchester United after 10 seasons with his contract running out this summer.

Marcos Rojo returned to Manchester United training on Thursday | Photo: Dave Thompson/Getty Images

In terms of team news, Palace will be without Joe Ledley for the game after the midfielder suffered a fracture to his leg. Bakary Sako though is fit to return for the Eagles which is a timely boost for the team ahead of the game. Wilfried Zaha is expected to be fit for the game after overcoming a slight niggle ahead of the final and will be looking to impress and show his former team they will wrong to let him go.

United and Palace have met twice this season with United winning one and the other game being a draw. The first game between the sides at Selhurst Park finished in a very disappointing 0-0 draw thanks in the main to David de Gea who made a number of crucial saves for the Reds. Last month the two sides met at Old Trafford with United coming out on top winning the game 2-0. Goals that day came from a Damian Delaney own goal and a goal Matteo Darmian but the game saw a very under strength Palace side play.

Darmian celebrating his wonderful strike against Crystal Palace last month | Photo: Getty Images Sport

United's route to the final has been more straightforward with only the last two rounds being against Premier League opposition. The Reds began their FA Cup campaign at home against Sheffield United winning 1-0 with a late winner from the penalty spot from Wayne Rooney. In the fourth round, United were drawn away to Derby County and they came through it easily winning 3-1. In the fifth round, United were drawn away to Shrewsbury Town and they also came through it easily winning 3-0. The quarter-final though was much different as the Reds came up against West Ham and needed a replay at the Boleyn Ground to progress winning 2-1. The semi-final saw United come up against Everton at Wembley and they came through it 2-1 thanks to a last minute winner from Anthony Martial to set up the final with Palace.

The Eagles route to the final has a been a tough one but they came through each test to now have a chance of victory. Palace began their FA Cup campaign away at Southampton which they came through winning 2-1. In the fourth round they came up against Stoke City in a game that was very close but the Eagles won 1-0 to advance through to the next round. In the fifth round, Palace were drawn away to Tottenham Hotspur and once again they got the win in a close game 1-0. In the quarter-final, they were drawn with Championship side Reading and they won it 2-0 to make it to Wembley. In the semi-final, Palace came up against Watford and they won a close game 2-1 to make it through to the final.

Wickham scored a great headed winner versus Watford in the semi-final | Photo: Getty

United come into the game looking to salvage their season after missing out on a top-four finish in the Premier League. The Reds have won two, drawn one and lost one of their last four games including a crucial 3-2 defeat to West Ham United. Louis van Gaal knows that this is a very important match for him in terms of his time at the club and he will be looking to show the club that they should keep him at the helm.

The Eagles come into the game in mixed form losing two and winning two of their last four games in all competitions. Palace though have been playing their best football this season in the FA Cup so they will be confident they can cause a surprise in the final. Palace will also take heart with the fact that when they up against it usually they produce a performance that sees them win crucial games, especially in this competition.

The final this weekend between these two sides sees a repeat of the 1990 final when United won it after being victorious in a replay 1-0. Alan Pardew played for the Eagles that day and is focused on making sure his side don't let it happen again. United haven't won the FA Cup since 2004 which is far too long for a club of that size and they will be out to end that twelve years wait on Saturday.

Hello there everyone, and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of the FA Cup final held at Wembley between Crystal Palace and Manchester United. Kick-off at Wembley is set for 5:30 BST, so stick with us until then as we build up to the game and get the confirmed team news.