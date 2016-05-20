Powell signs professional contract with Hammers

It has been announced that West Ham United youngster Joe Powell has signed a professional contract with the club.

Sheer delight

The 17-year-old has been a crucial part in the club's academy this campaign, helping the under-18s' to qualify for the top group in the play-offs in their respective league.

The Hammers' fan was rewarded for his efforts with a three-year deal, and shared his delight at signing the professional contract with his beloved club.

He told whufc.com that it is a "great feeling" to sign the "big contract" that people "dreamt about as a kid" and that it is a "bonus" as it is at the club that he loves.

Powell continued, saying that a "lot of hard work" had gone into reaching "this moment" as the "older you get" the "more serious" it becomes as you have to "compete with other players". However, he said that his family are "very proud" as they are "big West Ham supporters".

When he first heard of the contract Powell said he was "over the moon" and that the "support and praise" has been "amazing".

Above; Joe Powell in action for West Ham. | Photo: West Ham United

High and lows

It has been a mixed bag of a season for the youngster, making just 15 appearances for the U18's and featuring in the development squad. But the attacker's game time has been limited by injuries.

Reflecting on the campaign, Powell said that the year has had it's "high and lows" with a "few good games" with the U18's before training "really well" with the first-team.

He also said that the week he was told he would be out with a back injury for three months which was "gutting", but believes that he has come back into the fold as a more "intelligent, stronger player".