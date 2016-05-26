Report: Jose Mourinho signs Manchester United contract

Jose Mourinho has signed a contract at Manchester United after a meeting in London with Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward.

According to Sky Sports, Mourinho finally became Man United on Thursday afternoon following delays in the final contract due to complications with image and naming rights for the Portuguese.

Mourinho signs contract with United

Louis van Gaal left the club on Monday evening after two years of a three-year-deal. He won the FA Cup last weekend but that wasn't enough to save his job after failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League via a top-four finish.

Mourinho's arrival has been expected since that Cup win on Saturday evening with news of him coming to United released just minutes after the full-time whistle. However, even on Sunday morning van Gaal still expected to be at Old Trafford next season. Now, Mourinho has signed for Manchester United with his official appointment likely to be announced on Friday.

Jose Mourinho scarves were on sale at Old Trafford as early as December | Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images Sport

It is not clear whether there will be a presentation for Mourinho at United but a Friday press conference is a possibility. Mourinho's appointment has excited the majority of United fans who had been extremely critical of Louis van Gaal's monotonous style of play. Mourinho is one of the world's greatest managers and with three Premier League titles at Chelsea in two spells as well as league titles in Portugal, Italy, and Spain, it is an exciting prospect.

Confirmation of Mourinho's arrival expected on Friday

Not only that, but Mourinho as a figure and as a name will attract the top players in world football. Outgoing Paris Saint-Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been heavily linked with a free transfer to the club having played under Mourinho at Inter Milan in Serie A.

There are concerns over Mourinho's record with youth players, especially for a club like United are who steeped in great history and tradition with the Busby Babes and the Class of '92 two iconic groups of players in their history from their famous academy.