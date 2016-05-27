Toppserien - Round 9 Preview: The top two teams go head to head

In what will be an intriguing round of matches, the Toppserien throws up a battle at the top and a few potentially close match ups as well.

Some teams will be hoping for dropped points from their nearest rivals while others will be hoping to finally gain some consistency in their form.

LSK Kvinner - Avaldsnes

In what will clearly be the match of the weekend, current table toppers Avaldsnes will go head to head with the most in-form team of the league, LSK Kvinner. LSK did not play in the previous round and will be looking to use home advantage when they face Avaldsnes this weekend.

Although she wasn't on the scoresheet in Avaldsnes roller-coaster win in the previous round, Cecilie Pedersen will be Avaldsnes main threat going forward while LSK will look to top Isabell Herlovsen to continue her wonderful season in front of goal so far.

Trondheims-Ørn - Klepp

Klepp will be looking to keep their winning run going at a tricky away fixture at Trondheims-Ørn who themselves picked up a credible point in their previous match. Klepp's Line Smørsgård and Susanne Vistnes will be the players to watch as they continue their fine form this season particularly Smørsgård who is now chasing down Herlovsen in the Toppserien's goalscoring charts.

Trondheims-Ørn on the other hand, will be hoping to build on their draw in the last round but could face an uphill battle in stopping Klepp's frontline.

Urædd - Sandviken

Urædd continue to languish at the bottom of the table and come off a demolishing at the hands of Klepp in the previous round of matches. The visiting Sandviken side will not make things easier for the relegation candidates as they themselves will be looking to gain all three points and keep the teams above them within their sights.

Sandviken's diminishing returns in front of goal continue to plague them but they should have no problems dispatching Urædd this weekend.

Medkila - Stabæk

Stabæk will look to close the gap on LSK and Avaldsnes should either team fail to pick up any points and an away trip to Medkila should be a routine three points for the side. Victoria Ludvigsen will look to find her way in front of goal after being shut out int he previous round and against a struggling Medkila, should have no problems finding the back of the net again.

Medkila may have recently picked up their first three points of the season but that seems to be an aberration instead of the catalyst to more that they would have hoped for. They currently sit in the second relegation spot and many do not expect them to upset a strong Stabæk outfit even if they are playing at home.

Røa - Kolbotn

Røa were unfortunate losers in their thrilling three-four loss to Avaldnes last weekend and they face a tough game against a seemingly rejuvenated Kolbotn team. Røa will look to Elisabeth Jeppesen to keep her momentum going and hopefully find enough goals to guarantee them the win.

Kolbotn are still chasing a top two finish and will be hoping that LSK drop points and provide them an opportunity to leap frog them with a win against Røa. Finland's Juliette Kemppi has been in excellent form so far this season and could to be the difference again this weekend for Kolbotn.

Arna-Bjørnar - Vålerenga

Arna-Bjørnar should find things relatively easy against Vålerenga this weekend. Arna-Bjørnar are coming off two wins in two and will hope to get another win on the trot here to keep pushing towards the top of the table. The side has seemingly found some defensive stability which had been a weak point for them before and should be able to keep out Vålerenga in this round.

Vålerenga are coming off a bye-weekend and will hope to catch Arna-Bjørnar on an off day. The side has not managed to put together a decent run of matches and find themselves two points off the relegation spots. If their poor form continues and Medkila manages to find some form themselves, Vålerenga could find themselves fighting for their Toppserien lives int he near future.