Bellerin will go to the Euros if Carvajal isn't fit, says del Bosque

Hector Bellerin could be set to go the Euros after Vicente del Bosque confirmed that he could replace Dani Carvajal in the squad. The news comes after the Real Madrid right back suffered an injury during the Champions League final on Saturday night, leaving the door open for the Arsenal starlet to potentially be on the plane to France.

Carvajal injury

Real Madrid's first choice right back left the field in tears on Saturday during the Champions League final, as he limped off shortly after the second half had begun, suffering from a muscular injury. Spain have a wealth of options at right back, with runner-up on Saturday, Juanfran also being included in the squad, along with Cesar Azpilicueta who can also play at left back.

Carvajal has only been an established international for a short period of time, earning five caps, so if he is to miss the European Championships in France it will be a massive disappointment for a man that played 30 times for his club this season.

Bellerin in action. | Image credit: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP/Getty Images

International debut

Bellerin's omission from the original provisional squad was perhaps a surprise, especially considering the fact he was in the Premier League PFA Team of the Year. Nonetheless he's been training with Spain since the domestic season ended, and he was given his international debut on Sunday, having previously featured at youth level for La Roja.

The 21-year-old played the full 90 minutes for his country, as an experimental side ran out 3-1 victors over Bosnia in Switzerland. A brace from Nolito and a late strike from Pedro sealed a confidence boosting win in preparation for the Euros which start in under two weeks time.

Managers have to confirm their 23-man squads by the end of the month, so del Bosque has until tomorrow to decide whether Carvajal is fit enough to travel with the squad. However, until medics have confirmed the extent of the injury, Bellerin will stay with the team.