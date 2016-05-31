Report: Michael Carrick to be offered Manchester United contract extension

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has been offered a new one-year deal at the club, according to the Guardian.

Carrick joined United in July 2006 and has played under four different managers during that time, and is now set to work under a fifth in Jose Mourinho after the midfielder was apparently told he was a part of the new boss’ plans.

Carrick considers new contract

However, with the midfielder having been given no assurances about his future at the club before now, Carrick is now pondering over whether his future lies at Old Trafford.

With the Englishman available on a free transfer, though, he had already attracted the interest of some other clubs, including Everton.

Carrick celebrates with the FA Cup | Photo: Matthew Peters/Manchester United

Speaking on his own future late last week, Carrick said he was “hopeful” but that there was “no news as of yet” on whether he would remain at the club next term.

Praise for Mourinho

Carrick would surely see an array of offers come his way if he did leave Old Trafford, but his recent comments surrounding Mourinho’s arrival suggest the veteran midfielder may be tempted to stay at the club a little longer.

The Portuguese has “an unbelievable track record” according to Carrick, who also said the former Chelsea boss “is a good fit” with United.

The England international, who is not a part of his country’s plans for this summer’s European Championships in France, also pointed out Mourinho’s winning mentality as being important on his arrival at the club. On his potential new boss’ playing style, Carrick admitted “there is a lot of talk about styles” but that “it is about winning at the end of the day.”

At the age of 34, Carrick is now one of the longest-serving members of the United squad. Incoming manager Mourinho would surely be keen to capitalise on the veteran midfielder’s experience of his incredible time at Old Trafford.