Injuries force multiple changes made to England U23 squad

England's under-23s have been hit with a series of injuries this week, forcing them to make six changes to the squad that is set to take part in this month's Nordic Tournament.

The tournament gets underway tomorrow for the Young Lionesses, with them to face Norway in the first of three games, but their preparation has been far from ideal.

Ellie Stewart, Elisha N'Dow, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah, Danielle Carter - who was drafted in to replace the injured Beth Mead - and Jess Sigsworth have all withdrawn from the squad, causing a lot of disruption in the build-up to the team's upcoming exploits.

The first four have all pulled out with injury, while Sigsworth's withdrawal is due to 'unforeseen circumstances', the FA have said.

Fortunately, the options that manager Mo Marley has to replace these six are strong and her substitute call-ups have hardly weakened the squad.

Aoife Mannion, Paige Williams, Millie Bright, Claudia Walker and Taome Oliver all come in, many of whom were more than unfortunate to miss out on an initial inclusion.

Lionesses hoping to make a statement at home

England will host the Nordic Tournament this year at St George's Park, with only invited guests allowed.

They face Norway tomorrow, before playing Sweden on Saturday (June 4) and then the USA on Tuesday (June 7).

And with countless FAWSL first team regulars in their side, there's no reason why the Young Lionesses cannot make a statement.

Sophie Baggaley has taken her chance at Birmingham City with both hands since Becky Spencer's departure, while Hannah Blundell has been one of Chelsea's most consistent and most impressive performers in 2016.

Moving forward, on loan Chelsea trio Millie Farrow, Jodie Brett and Rosella Ayane have made Bristol City a force to be reckoned with in WSL 2, while Katie Zelem and Millie Bright have turned heads back in the top tier.

The quality in the team is undoubted, and Marley will hope to help them show this as a unit in the next few days.

Squad in full

Goalkeepers: Sophie Baggaley (Birmingham City), Elizabeth Durack (Harvard University).

Defenders: Hannah Blundell (Chelsea), Molly Bartrip (Reading), Jess Carter (Birmingham City), Aoife Mannion (Birmingham City), Millie Turner (Everton), Abbie McManus (Manchester City), Paige Williams (Brescia).

Midfielders: Jade Bailey (Chelsea), Jodie Brett (Bristol City – on loan from Chelsea), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Beth England (Chelsea), Claudia Walker (Everton), Katie Zelem (Liverpool).

Forwards: Rosella Ayane (Bristol City – on loan from Chelsea), Carla Humphrey (Doncaster Rovers Belles – on loan from Arsenal), Millie Farrow (Bristol City – on loan from Chelsea), Melissa Lawley (Birmingham City), Taome Oliver (Notts County).