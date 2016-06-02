Chelsea getting a top coach in Conte, says Ancelotti

Former Chelsea coach Carlo Ancelotti has said that his former club are getting a top coach in their incoming boss Antonio Conte.

Recipe for success

Ancelotti proved to be a success during his time at Stamford Bridge, winning the league title and FA Cup in style, and has since gone onto great success with Real Madrid ahead of his upcoming job with German giants Bayern Munich.

Conte will be the 13th manager to take over Stamford Bridge since Roman Abramovich bought the club and will face a tough task in leading the former champions back to glory, with having struggled to a 10th finish last season. However, Ancelotti has backed the Italian to succeed at the club.

Ancelotti told FourFourTwo that Conte is a "hard worker," "really professional" and "always focused" on the task ahead of him, and that Chelsea are getting a "top manager" who will look at "all the little details."

He continued, saying that coming from the continent to England, Conte will find a "different world" but he can "definitely be a success at Chelsea."

Antonio Conte will take charge of Chelsea after leading Italy in Euro 2016/ | Photo: The Telegraph

Luck of the Italians

​Conte will join a string of successful Italians who have took the top job at Stamford Bridge, such as Ancelotti and Roberto Di Matteo - who delivered the club's first Champions League title - and Ancelotti expects him to follow suit.

Ancelotti said that Chelsea have had a "lucky relationship" with Italians, with the likes of Gianluca Vialli, himself and Di Matteo, who helped them "win the Champions League."

In transition

Chelsea have had a horrific season by their exceptional standards and will be without European football for the first time since Abrhamovich took over, but Ancelotti believes that the club are in transition.

He told Sports Magazine that every club has "good moments" and "bad moments" and that Chelsea are currently in "transition." Now, they "need time" to "build other players" to "represent the club."