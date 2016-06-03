David de Gea targeting "more titles" at Manchester United, welcomes Jose Mourinho

David de Gea has excited Manchester United fans by discussing his desire to win more trophies and fulfil the remaining three years on his current contract despite interest from Real Madrid.

The Spanish goalkeeper also revealed his excitement about the arrival of Jose Mourinho at United, replacing Louis van Gaal despite the Dutchman leading United to FA Cup glory. Many players, including Ander Herrera, Bastian Schweinsteiger, and Wayne Rooney, have spoken of their excitement about Mourinho, and de Gea may have even been convinced to stay at the club and ignore Madrid due to his arrival.

De Gea insists he will stay at Manchester United

De Gea almost joined the European Champions last summer but a move broke down on deadline day due to a paperwork issue for the Spanish league.

Speaking to Spanish newspaper Marca, De Gea said that if you "talk about Jose Mourinho, you're talking about a winner." He described winning as "United's, Jose's and my philosophy."

De Gea celebrates the Cup win with Juan Mata | Photo: Matthew Peters/Manchester United

De Gea thinks that under Mourinho, United "can make a great team" and he welcomed him to the club. The 'keeper has dispelled rumours linking him with a move to Real Madrid. Such reports were obvious after the season ended, particularly after suggestions that Louis van Gaal and his goalkeeper coach Frans Hoek had fallen out with de Gea in the past season. De Gea suggested that "people talk a lot, and they know little" but he is not surprised by it all. Despite that, he thinks it is "disrespectful," especially "when people start making out that it's something I have said."

"I've got three more years on my contract with United and the desire to win more titles here," he said, having recently lifted the FA Cup following a third consecutive Player of the Season award at United.

De Gea pleased to win FA Cup and start United on road to bigger success

Despite his positive look to the future, de Gea admitted that "when it comes to United, iff you don't win everything, it's not good enough," an attitude that will be appreciated by the United fans. "This FA Cup is important for the club [and] it's important for the fans" and it is also an 'important step towards winning major titles again," like the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

De Gea's public insistence that he will stay at United is superb news for the club and the fans. He is arguably United's only world-class player, widely seen as the country's finest goalkeeper and in contention with Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer for that title on the world stage.