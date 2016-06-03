Duncan Watmore targets fast start to 2016-17 season

Sunderland AFC youngster Duncan Watmore has said that he and the Black Cats will be targeting a fast start to the 2016/17 season.

Rise to prominence

Watmore has managed to break into the first team this season scoring on his debut in the 3-1 defeat to Norwich City at the beginning of the last campaign and finished the season with three goals in 16 appearances across the campaign.

He then travellled with Gareth Southgate's England under-21 side for the Toulon tournament and was key in the country's eventual victory in the tournament.

Despite his just finishing, Watmore is already looking forward to the next campaign and Watmore has challenged his teammates to build upon their momentum from last season and hit the ground running come August.

Watmore told safc.com that he "really enjoyed the season" and receiving the Supporters' Young Player of the Year was "great" and "means a lot more" as it came from the supporters.

He continued saying that the fans were "great throughout the season" and "enjoyed" his football however he admitted that could have "won more games" and hope they can do that "at the start of next season" and look to have a "great pre-season" and "work hard" and "come back stronger."

Above: Tom Robson and George Honeyman after Sunderland's 2-2 draw with Watford | Photo: safc.com

Bleeding in the youth

After safety was secured with the resounding 3-0 win over Everton Sam Allardyce decided to bring in the youth in the final game of the season in the 2-2 draw with Watford.

Tom Robson, George Honeyman and Rees Greenwood all made their debuts at Vicarage Road and Watmore shared his elation for his fellow youngsters making their debut at senior level.

He said that the game was "fantastic for them" to play and said that they "thoroughly deserved it" and believed they all did "excellently" as in such a situation Watmore said you have to "go out and enjoy yourself" and said that he was "really pleased for them."