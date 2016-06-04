Who is the ideal backup for Harry Kane?

Tottenham Hotspur will need to recruit well this summer to maintain a Premier League title challenge next season and one of the first positions that they need to look at reinforcing first is the centre forward position.

Harry Kane is Spurs' main man up front scoring 25 league goals last season but if he was to get injured or suspended then Spurs would be light in that area. Spurs don't really have a backup that can come into the side to give the side the goals that Kane provides which is a problem going forward and something that Mauricio Pochettino needs to work on during the summer.

There a few options that Spurs could go with this summer in terms of bringing in a striker and these are listed below.

Alexander Lacazette

Alexander Lacazette is a striker who would fit the bill at Spurs as he is the kind of striker that will help the team score more goals than they did last season. Lacazette scored 23 goals for Lyon last season after starting the season slowly which shows the quality that he possesses. The French striker is a name that pops up that gets linked with a lot of clubs but he has never made a big move away so this summer could be that time if Spurs really want him. Lacazette is big and strong and is made for the Premier League so therefore could be a great signing should Spurs go for him.

Shane Long

Long could make the move to Spurs this summer | Photo: Getty

Shane Long is another option for Spurs to consider, especially with the amount of experience he has in the Premier League. Long would be an excellent buy for Spurs due to the fact no defenders like to play against him with the pace that he has to offer. Long had a very decent season for Southampton scoring 13 goals in all competitions and so many of them were crucial goals which helped Southampton finish in sixth place. Long would also compliment Kane very well if he was to play with him as he will run in behind the defence to stretch them leaving Kane more chances to score.

Breel Embolo

Embolo is reportedly a target for Spurs this summer | Photo: Getty

Breel Embolo is another striker that has been linked with Spurs in recent weeks and he would be a good addition to the squad. Embolo is a very much upcoming star in the game of football and he would represent great business by Spurs. Embolo scored 13 goals for Basel last season and also had nine assists to his name. Embolo would be perfect for the Premier League due to the power that he possesses and also due to the skill that he has shown over a long period of time. Embolo would work well with Kane and he would give the team another dimension due to the fact he can score and make goals and that is exactly what the team need to get to the next level.

Michy Batshuayi

Batshuayi is a hot property in the transfer market this summer | Photo: Getty

Michy Batshuayi is wanted by a number of clubs this summer after having a brilliant season for Marseille where he scored 21 goals. Spurs are said to have long admired the striker but he will go for a huge price due to the amount of interest that a number of clubs are showing in him. The Belgian is a strong presence and has a great eye for goal after the breakthrough season he has just had and he would make any team that buys him much better than they already are. The strikers price though might rocket up if he has a very good Euros for Belgium due to the selling club knowing that they can get more than originally were asking for him.

Spurs don't neccessarily have to go for an experienced striker as a backup as they could easily go for Embolo who seems to be very attainable if they pay the money required to get him. Long would be cheapest option to get and if Spurs go that direction then that would mean they are going for Premier League experience which means they are going for the tried and trusted player.

Spurs already have a young team with a lot of talent in their team and if they can add the right players this summer they will be serious title contenders next season. Champions League football will also be a key thing that will help bring these high calibers of players to the club which therefore will make the team stronger.