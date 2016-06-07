Manchester United targeting Mexico striker Hirving Lozano

Liga MX club Pachuca has confirmed that Manchester United have been in contact with them over young striker Hirving Lozano. Lozano is currently on international duty for Mexico at the Copa America Centenario and came on as a substitute in Mexico's 3-1 win over Uruguay.

Lozano's young career

The 20-year-old has been with Pachuca throughout his whole career, from youth to senior team. He spent five years in Los Tuzos' system before getting his senior call-up in 2014. In his third season in Liga MX, the 20-year-old has been a key member of the Pachuca side which won Clausura 2016. The forward/winger scored 15 goals in 59 league appearances for The Gophers.

Lozano was part of the Mexico side which won the CONCACAF U-20 Championship. In this competition, he shared the Golden Boot. He was also part of the Mexico side that won the CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Championship, an event in which he won the Golden Ball.

The youngster got his first Mexico call-up on February 10th against Senegal, completing the full 90 minutes. He scored his first senior team goal in the 39th minute against Canada during 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying.

Hirving Lozano of Mexico is challenged by Nemanja Maksimovic of Serbia during the FIFA U-20 World Cup New Zealand 2015 Group D match between Serbia and Mexico at Otago Stadium on June 6, 2015 in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Photo by Robert Cianflone - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Pachuca's vice president speaks on United's interest

Pachuca vice president Andres Fassi spoke to Record MX about United's interest in their young star. "There have been approaches. There will be time to focus on the future of Hirving Lozano," he said. He continued saying that 12 teams in the last 30 days have looked at Lozano, noting that three of those 12 teams are better placed but could not disclose who they were due to confidentiality issues.

He finished it off by saying that Pachuca has a great relationship with many clubs in many different countries all along Europe and that eventually, that some players have an agreement to go to Europe in the future.