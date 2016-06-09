It is Anthony Martial's time to shine, says Mikael Silvestre

Former Manchester United and France defender Mikael Silvestre believes the time is right for forward Anthony Martial to shine for France at Euro 2016.

Silvestre, who is penning columns for Sport360, says the youngster will rise to the occasion this summer as the European Championships are set to get underway tomorrow.

Pressure on hosts to succeed at Euros

France are hosting the tournament this summer, and the former French star believes the pressure will be on them to perform for the nation.

The minimum that France should do is reach the semi-finals of the tournament, according to Silvestre, especially with “a team as talented as this French side”.

“The pressure may be on them to perform as hosts, but I think the team should have all the support and sometimes that makes a huge difference,” he said.

France’s woes of the last few major tournaments look as though they have been put behind them now and they can now match the best teams in Europe and in the world.

In the last year, they have beaten world champions Germany, Portugal and the Netherlands after a challenging period, where they lost 1-0 to Albania.

France have won seven of their last eight games, the only loss coming against England last November, and Silvestre feels that with Didier Deschamps in charge, the side can reach the “last four stage at least”.

France have a very talented squad and are one of the favourites for Euro 2016 (Photo: Getty Images)

Team of stars may well shine at Euros

One player that will miss the tournament in his home country is Karim Benzema, but the likes of Martial, Hugo Loris and Antoine Griezmann “should be good enough” to reach the semi-final stage.

“One man I’m hugely excited about is a player at my former club, Manchester United, who has played his way into selection after a superb debut Premier League season – Anthony Martial,” Silvestre added.

The former defender admitted that he didn’t know much about the forward before he arrived at Old Trafford, but he’s made a “great start with all the pressure and attention on him”.

Can Martial carry on his form into Euro 2016? (Photo: Getty Images)

Teams will know more about Martial next season

Martial has coped with the pressure of being United’s number nine well this season, and he was firing on all cylinders at the end of the season, and the youngster will look to be doing the same for his country.

Silvestre labelled Martial as a “typical modern striker” as he can play out wide on both sides, and also through the middle.

The former United man stated that the pressure will be on Martial next season because teams know who he is and will know “what he’s all about”.

Silvestre added: “He’s going to grow into both the United and France squads and take on more importance.”