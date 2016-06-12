Ings, Matip, Karius - Three players to look forward to in the new season

It's that time of the year again - the transfer window soon upon us - and Liverpool have already made some effective signings in Loris Karius and Joël Matip, but do Liverpool have to splash all the cash on players as they already have some hidden gems in the squad already? This piece will discuss the new signings and their key attributes while also comparing them to similar players already within the squad.

Loris Karius

This first season is going to be tough for the 22-year-old German goalkeeper, who is trying to get in the first team ahead of Simon Mignolet. But the young shot stopper is highly capable of it, he may be two inches shorter than the Belgian, standing at six-foot-two-inches, but keeping nine clean sheets last season helped his team finish sixth in the German Bundesliga last season. The German also had a save percentage of 74%, including 86 saves.

Playing style

Playing with his own play style and traditional German 'keeping, his style of play is unique to any kind of goalkeeper currently in the Premier League.

Showing calmness under pressure is key for a goalkeeper and he is a master of this trait; showing great composure when he is in possession of the ball, rather contrastingly to Mignolet.

Showing great command of his area is another key attribute for a 'keeper, and this is something he does well, especially due to his height. Karius is equal to every ball that comes into the box; either catching it or punching it away from his penalty area, which is something Mignolet has consistently struggled to do; consistently panicking whenever a ball comes into his box from out wide.

With an aggressive starting position, he is quick to any ball that comes near his area. Especially due to the confidence he displays with the ball at his feet, he could be the sweeper-keeper that Liverpool have needed in recent years.

Joël Matip

The new season can be viewed in a positive light for multiple players already, including new signing Matip. Even though the new season hasn't started yet, with Kolo Toure being released and all the Mamadou Sakho speculation circulation the media, Matip could be top of Jurgen Klopp's list of defensive partners for Dejan Lovren. Matip has an impressive record in the Bundesliga, with three goals and three assists in 34 matches. He has also made 43 tackles this season with a success rate of 52%, which is equally as impressive. Also, he has made 97 interceptions, 175 clearances and 30 blocks, which makes him stand out as a strong defender - again something that Liverpool need.

Playing style

Standing at six-foot-three-inches, he is an aerial threat in the box from set pieces; scoring all three of his goals in the Bundesliga from corners. Although not only is he a threat in the opposition's box, he is also a threat in the defensive box.

Being a strong runner with the ball is always a risk for a defender as losing the ball could be the difference between winning a game and losing a game. However, this is a skill that Matip has been able to perfect, he runs from the back to the front of the pitch in similar fhasion to that of new team-mate, Emre Can.

For a centre-back, his vision is extremely good as all three of his assists last season has came from passes being put through the gaps of the opposition' defence. This would be a key addition for Liverpool as it shouldn't always be down to the midfield to create chances.

Joel Matip is a new signing from Schalke | Image: Getty images

Danny Ings

Ings had a rough first season at Liverpool last season, having ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament before Christmas - ruling him out for seven months. Before his injury, he scored two goals in six appearances, having a shot accuracy of 71% is a great record and this year he is going to come back better than ever before. He could add a new level to Liverpool's style of play and starting up front with Divock Origi seems to have vast potential.

Playing style

Despite not being the tallest striker, Ings is very good with his head, epitomised by his goal in the Merseyside derby where he opened the scoring the a neat header.

He is a keen dribbler of the ball, a key trait for a Reds' striker wanting to succeed at the club, while his pace and energy means he will be a success in Klopp's high-pressing style.