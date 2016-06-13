Schweinsteiger defied instructions to score injury-time goal

Bastian Schweinsteiger came off the bench to score a sublime injury-time goal to ensure Germany got off to a winning start at Euro 2016.

The Manchester United man revealed after the game that he went against order, with him being so far up the pitch to put the ball into the net for his sides second of the game.

Ukraine were pressing for an equaliser, and with the score at 1-0, Germany were on edge just in case the lead slipped, but United’s Schweinsteiger doubled the lead with a half-volley in added time.

Schweinsteiger was hampered with injury last season (Photo: Getty Images)

United midfielder seals Germany win

The United midfielder had only been on the pitch for a few minutes before striking home, and Germany’s coach Joachim Low said that he wasn’t brought onto the field for his ability to score goals.

“It wasn’t really the plan that Bastian was going to surface so far forward. We sent him on to try to calm things down,” Low said in his press conference.

Just one night earlier, Germany will have seen England let their lead slip in the dying embers of the game, however, the world champions managed to seal a crucial three points in Group C.

Schweinsteiger is looking to get more game time (Photo: Getty Images)

Midfielder delighted to have scored

Schweinsteiger, who will be looking to play more regularly at Old Trafford next season, was delighted with his goal, especially after injury hampered his first season in Manchester.

"It’s just incredible,” he said after the match. “After all the injuries, something like this happens. I can’t play 90 or 120 minutes yet but I’m feeling like I can play.”

The midfielder said he feels “really good” and believes if he can stay healthy, he will “be able to play” because he is hoping he can play some more games.

The Germans are at the top of Group C after one game, tied with Poland, who beat Northern Ireland 1-0 on the same day, and the two meet in the second round of group games this Thursday.