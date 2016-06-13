Deals before Euro 2016 were "impossible" says Bilic

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has said that ant deals for the Hammers, before Euro 2016, were "impossible", but are currently scouting.

Very difficult process

​West Ham will be looking to bolster their squad ahead of their return to the Europa League, and their relocation to the newly renovated Olympic Stadium.

There main target seems to be strikers, having been linked with the likes of Carlos Bacca, Theo Walcott, Andre Lacazette and Jamie Vardy. But Bilic admitted that it proved difficult to complete deals before the tournament in France.

Bilic told ITV Sport that they have been "monitoring" players "throughout the season" especially at the "end of the season" and now some of those will "play [in France]."

He continued saying that they will not "judge the players" on their "performances at the European Championships" but admitted that it will "definitely help."

Talking about potential transfers, Bilic said that they "tried to do some business" before the Euros but it proved "impossible" but said that they are not "panicking" as they have a "good team" but will look to "add something" to make them "better."

Above: Reported West Ham United target Gokhan Tore in action for Besiktas | Photo: Sky Sports

Confirmed targets

However Bilic did confirm his interest in two targets, those players are Besiktas duo Atiba Hutchinson and Gokhan Tore.

Bilic told Turkish television that he would "want" Tore and Hutchinson and confirmed that they are "targets" and said that they have other "major targets."

He continued saying that "nobody can say" if a deal will happen but they do "want" them and it depends "how much" Besiktas want to "sell a player" and how much "they are asking."

When asked about the rumours in the press, he said that "a lot" written in the Turkish press is "untrue" but knows the players having spent "two years with them."

West Ham United will take on Juventus in the Betway Cup at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday, August 7 with kick-off at 1pm BST.