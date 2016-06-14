Swansea confirm they are in talks to sign Leroy Fer

Swansea City chairman Huw Jenkins has confirmed that the club are in talks with Queens Park Rangers with regards to a deal for Leroy Fer.

Fer spent the second half of the 2015-16 season on loan at the Liberty Stadium, making 11 appearances for the Swans as they avoided the drop in the Premier League.

Francesco Guidolin, who was appointed as manager in the same month that Fer arrived, was pleasantly surprised by the player's contributions, having known little about him before his arrival.

He has made no secret of his desire to have Fer around for the coming campaign either, and Jenkins has taken the coach's views on board by approaching QPR with the intent of signing the midfielder, who has just one year left on his contract at Loftus Park.

Fer made 11 appearances on loan at Swansea last season. (Photo: Tony Marshall/Getty)

Swansea chairman reveals the clubs are in talks

Speaking to the South Wales Evening Post, Jenkins revealed that he and his Swansea people are talking to the London-based outfit about the availability of their Netherlands international - who has said in the past that he'd be keen to stay in South Wales.

"We are now in discussions with QPR," he admitted.

"If we can find a deal that suits all parties, we would like to have [Fer] with us," Jenkins said, with the talks coming after Guidolin quite publicly "made his feelings about Leroy known."

The chairman continued, saying that the midfielder "did well" for Swansea during his short loan spell and that's why the club are keen to have him back in South Wales.

The Swans' faithful certainly didn't see the best of Fer during his time at the Liberty, which can be argued as both a reason to sign him again and to find another midfield target - with interest in Joe Allen already confirmed.

However, Jenkins was keen to stress that a move will only materialise "if [Swansea] can find a deal that suits [them]," with there a long way to go yet before the chance of a confirmed transfer.