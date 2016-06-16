Reports: Jordi Gomez linked with Wigan move

It has been reported that Sunderland AFC midfielder Jordi Gomez has been linked with a return to former club Wigan Athletic with his future in the North East uncertain.

Home comforts

​​Gomez has been with the Latics previously, spending five years at DW Stadium until he was brought in by former manager Gus Poyet on a free transfer back in 2014.

However he only made rare apperances this season, after playing only half of Sunderland's games in the previous season. His lack of apperances, 39 overall, with six goals, saw him move to Blackburn Rovers on loan in January.

It is reported by The Chronicle that the 31-year-old is one of several players that are expected to be offloaded this summer. It is seems that the Sky Bet League One championships are interested in his return, but his wages could prove to be a sticking point.

Above: Jordi Gomez in action for former club Wigan Athletic | Photo: zimbio.com

Not in the budget

​Gomez currently has just a year left on his contract at the Stadium of Light, and Wigan manager, and former team-mate Gary Caldwell said that he was offered Gomez before his move to Ewood Park.

Caldwell told The Chronicle that “Jordi’s agent" did give Wigan a "call" and a deal "was there" but admitted that he felt that his side "fine in that area" and financially it was a "difficult one to do."

He continued saying that Gomez is a player he has "played with" and knows the "quality" he has and said it woud have been "great" to "have him back" but admitted that it "wasn’t to be."

When asked if a summer move was possible, Caldwell said that he works for the "football club" and has to do the "right thing" for Wigan as that is what he gets "paid to do."

He continued saying that you "never know" in football and have to be "open to everything" and will "look at that in the summer."

Sunderland AFC will take on Hartlepool United at Victoria Park on Wednesday, July 20 with kick-off at 7:30pm BST.