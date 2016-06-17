Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel waiting until after Euro 2016 to make decision on future

Liverpool's Martin Skrtel won't make a decision on his future until after the conclusion of Slovakia's Euro 2016 campaign.

The 31-year-old defender is the captain of his national team and helped lead them to a first-ever win at the European Championships on Wednesday, beating Russia 2-1 thanks to Vladimir Weiss and Marek Hamsik's first-half efforts.

But away from his international exploits, Skrtel is currently working out what lies ahead at club level - with Jürgen Klopp seeing no place for the experienced centre-back in his squad next season.

The Reds accepted a £5.5 million bid from Turkish Süper Lig side Fenerbahce earlier this week, after it was revealed they were among three clubs from three different countries to show an interest in him.

But the long-serving Slovakian is unwilling to rush into a decision with his agent, Karol Csonto, suggesting that they anticipate more clubs to make offers before he decides his next destination.

Anything can happen with Skrtel's future, says agent

Speaking to Goal.com, Csonto insisted that they cannot say they are in a position to finalise a deal with Turkish giants Fenerbahce, adding: "There are three clubs who really want him, and we expect Galatasaray and Besiktas to make good offers too."

He said that only then will Skrtel "consider what is the best option" after Euro 2016, explaining that he has "not committed" to Fenerbahce and instead will "wait to decide once he has all options [on the table]."

Skrtel's Slovakia face England in their final Euro 2016 group stage game hoping to seal passage to the next stage of the competition. (Picture: Getty Images)

Csonto called it "difficult" to predict what will happen and "where he will go" but said that it is "up to him [Skrtel]" to look at his available options, which include Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg as well as a lucrative move to the Chinese Super League, and decide upon his preferred switch.

The agent pleaded with out-of-favour Skrtel to "consider everything" and acknowledged that "maybe next week" there will be "a clearer idea" of Skrtel's future, but added: "It is not certain yet that he will join Fener. Anything can still happen."

Defender's exit an inevitable consequence of poor form

The former Zenit St Petersburg defender has fell behind Dejan Lovren and Mamadou Sakho in the ranks at Liverpool since starting the first 13 matches in charge under Klopp.

An injury, combined with a woefully inept performance, in a 3-0 defeat at Watford had a huge effect on his standing in the squad and his next appearance did not come until April 20th - four months later.

That, too, proved a vital marker as to his falling place in the pecking order - coming on to replace Lovren at half-time as the Reds went from 2-0 up away at Southampton to losing 3-2 after a defensive collapse allowed the Saints to turn the game around.

He only returned to the first-team when Klopp heavily rotated his starting line-up, opting to rest his favoured starters for their Europa League campaign and he made only four more league appearances after the Southampton defeat.

Such was his fall from grace, a 35-year-old Kolo Touré was chosen ahead of Skrtel in the final few games of the season, including the final of the Europa League, after Sakho was suspended for a failed drugs test.

Though Touré has since been released from the club, Skrtel's poor form has lost him favour under Klopp - who will welcome Joël Matip to the club on a free transfer to add to Lovren, Sakho and promising young Joe Gomez, who can play across the back-four, as the German's current options.