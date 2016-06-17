FAWSL transfer round-up: Birmingham, Yeovil and Arsenal all involved on a busy day

We might be in the FAWSL's mid-season break, but there's no rest for those off of the pitch as they continue to make news in the summer transfer window.

If yesterday wasn't busy enough, today made sure, with plenty to talk about.

WSL 1 saw a new signing and a contract renewal, while reports have thrown a manager's future under the microscope. In WSL 2, meanwhile, we had two new signings for two of the front-runners for promotion.

Here's a quick break down of a hectic day.

Birmingham stay busy

After a busy week, Birmingham City continued to hog the transfer window limelight as they signed goalkeeper Ann Katrin-Berger from Paris Saint-Germain.

The German has struggled for playing time in France, making just six league appearances for PSG last season as they finished second in the Division 1 Feminine, and so a new challenge is something that appeals to her.

Speaking to the club's official website after penning an deal of which the length was unspecified, she said that she is "really excited" about the move.

"The young team, facilities, staff and vision convinced me to sign. I’m looking forward to the new challenge and I will give my best to help the team achieve our goals."

Katrin-Berger's arrival follows the Blues' signing of Andrine Hegerberg earlier this week, while England international duo Jade Moore and Jo Potter both departed yesterday, making it two out and two in for David Parker.

Ann Katrin-Berger joins from PSG. (Photo: Birmingham City LFC)

Mixed news for the Gunners' defence

Sitting two places below Birmingham in the WSL 1 standings are Arsenal, who also had news to break today as Josephine Henning signed a new contract with the club.

The Germany international only arrived in North London at the beginning of the season, but has already impressed enough to earn herself a longer deal with the Gunners, who did not specify how long she has signed on for.

The 26-year-old already has an FA Women's Cup winners' medal to her name from her time with Arsenal, and will hoping to add to this in her future with the club.

In other news for the Gunners, another defender has undergone much different fortunes this week - Leah Williamson having had surgery on her ankle yesterday.

The surgery has been successful, the club announced, with the 19-year-old now to begin a rehabilitation programme which they will hope has her back in action before the end of the season.

Harris' future in doubt?

Perhaps the most interesting news bit to come out today, however, was an unconfirmed report from Jo Currie of BBC Sport that Doncaster Belles have sacked manager Glen Harris - but have not yet announced it.

Currie took to Twitter to say that the manager was in fact sacked all of two weeks ago, but that the Belles have kept it quiet - to say the least.

BREAKING: Glen Harris left his position as manager of @donnybelles 2 weeks ago. Club yet to announce it. pic.twitter.com/kYfE2wXQNa — Jo Currie (@JoCurrie) June 17, 2016

His departure would not be a huge shock, with the Belles rock bottom of WSL 1 without a point. However, it would be harsh considering the team have played only three games - compared to the rest of the division having played between five and seven.

Harris recruited a lot of players in the off-season who have failed to gel yet, but it seems that the club are heavily unhappy with the team under his guidance so far and are not willing to wait for chemistry to develop between him and the players.

Their last outing was an absolute mauling at the hands of Manchester City, who hammered them 6-0 at the Academy Stadium in a relentless performance.

One in one out at Bristol

Moving down to WSL 2, two of the favourites for promotion were busy today - one of whom being Bristol City.

The Vixens today signed Claire Emslie, a player current manager Willie Kirk brought into Hibernian's first team at the age of just 15-years-old.

Emslie left Scotland to go to Florida Atlantic University in 2012, where she was converted into a forward from a midfielder.

After that positional switch, the 22-year-old "managed to beat the all-time goal scoring record there," while she was also awarded Student Athlete Of The Year in her final year, something she says she is "very proud of."

Emslie has been training with the Bristol team for the past week, and Kirk praised her for how quickly she has settled, saying: "It is as if she has been here for months."

Claire Emslie (left) in action for Scotland. (Photo: SFA)

Her arrival comes after the somewhat surprising decision by the Vixens not to extend the loan of Rosella Ayane, who returned to Chelsea yesterday after four goals in eight games for Bristol.

She became something of a key player in the first half of the season, with Kirk thankful for her contributions. However, he added: "I had to re-asses the squad at the break and going forward, I decided not to extend the loan arrangement and look at other options.”

He wasn't lying either, bringing Emslie in as a direct replacement almost immediately - and it appears she could be one of many on their way to the South West.

Yeovil sign Kelly Aldridge

​Staying in the same area, both geographically and in terms of the WSL 2 standings, one of Bristol's local and promotion rivals - league leaders Yeovil Town - brought in a new player today too; Kelly Aldridge.

The player arrives from 2015-16 Welsh champions Cardiff City to bolster the Lady Glovers' front line, which has scored a league best of 17 goals in seven games this season.

Manager Jamie Sherwood has previously worked with Aldridge and so knows all about her qualities and characteristics, and will hope that she can apply them to fit in well at Yeovil as they pursue a place in the top flight.