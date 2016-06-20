Euro 2016: Sunderland representatives in action for second round of group matches

Sunderland AFC only have three representatives at the Euro 2016 tournament, with John O'Shea, Sebastian Larsson and Emanuele Giaccherini all in action for their respective countries in Group D.

O'Shea faced off for the Republic of Ireland against one of the group favourites in Belgium, while Larsson and Giaccherini met eachother in the clash between Sweden and Italy.

Here is a look how the Black Cats performed, in the second round of group matches.

Above: John O'Shea sliding in on Romelu Lukaku in Ireland's 3-0 win over Belgium | Photo: BPI

John O'Shea

Ireland were left with a mountain to climb if they were to progress beyond the group stages, as they were convincingly defeated 3-0 by Belgium.

The Irish skipper played the full 90 minutes at the Stade de Bordeaux, but could do nothing to prevent Marc Wilmot's side from producing a convincing performance. They were looking to bounce back after their defeat to Italy, and did in style with goals from Romelu Lukaku and Axel Itself gave them the victory.

Above: Sebastian Larsson in action in Sweden's 1-0 defeat to Italy | Photo: Getty Images

​Sebastian Larsson

Larsson and his Sweden side are very similar position to O'Shea's Ireland, as a defeat to Antonio Conte's side leaves them with one point heading into their final group game against Belgium.

After their 1-1 draw with the Irish, Erik Hamrén's side faced a tough test to get a victory against the Italians at the Stadium Municipal, and looked to be heading for another stalemate, but a fantastic effort from Eder secured the Italians passage into the last 16, and were announced as group winners after Belgium's victory.

Above: Emanuele Giaccherini celebrating with Eder in Italy's 1-0 win over Sweden | Photo: EPA

​Emanuele Giaccherini

Seen as a outcast from the Stadium of Light, Giaccherini has proven a bright light for both Bologna, and in France. He impressed in the opening win over Belgium, scoring the opening goal which was followed by Graziano Pelle's effort.

The Italian played the full 90 minutes, and Eder's late effort made sure that Giaccherini will be allowed to continue to be pivotal in the knockout stages of the competition.

​Italy will take on the Republic of Ireland and Belgium will take on Sweden on Wednesday, June 22 with kick-off at 8pm BST.