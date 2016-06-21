Kevin De Bruyne excited by prospect of Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Manchester United

Manchester City and Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne says that he is excited about the prospect of Zlatan Ibrahimovic signing for Manchester United this summer.

De Bruyne 'excited' about Ibrahimovic's potential move to the Premier League

According to numerous reports, Ibrahimovic is set to sign for United after Sweden are out the Euros and it is exciting a lot of people as they feel he could have a real impact at the club. De Bruyne is one person who is excited as he feels Ibrahimovic will prove a hit in the Premier League.

Ibrahimovic has failed to deliver at the Euros so far for Sweden | Photo: Getty

Speaking to Sky Sports News, De Bruyne says that a potential move to United "will be good" for Ibrahimovic as he is the type of player that can light up a team and make them successful. De Bruyne continued to say that Ibrahimovic has "already lived in a couple of cities" so he is sure that he can "take care of himself" wherever he goes.

De Bruyne went on to say that he "personally likes it very much" that Ibrahimovic could be coming to the Premier League as he feels that he would be a "great addition, so that's good for the league" which can only make the league much stronger than it already is.

Something special could happen at United next season

All eyes have been on Ibrahimovic so far at Euro 2016 but so far the striker has failed to score at the tournament. Ibrahimovic has also looked a frustrated figure so far but it only takes one moment for him to shine and he will feel that the moment is just around the corner.

The addition of Ibrahimovic to Jose Mourinho already being confirmed as United manager will make every United fan very happy as it could be a match made in heaven next season. The potential for something very special at the club is something that many people are already talking about as they feel the character of the two at the club will make everyone believe they can win trophies next season.