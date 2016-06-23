Morata still drawing Premier League interest after United links, says agent

Spanish forward Alvaro Morata has been linked with Manchester United after the player’s agent revealed high-profile Premier League clubs remain interested in his client.

Morata only re-joined Real Madrid earlier this week from Juventus, with the Spanish side activating a £23 million buy-back clause in the player’s contract, although it is still unclear whether the striker will stay with the Santiago Bernabeu-based side next season.

Mourinho reunion?

Comments by the player’s agent have done little to derail speculation, as Morata’s representative declared “he still has offers from top clubs in the Premier League”, before saying “you have to ask Real Madrid” when asked if the striker would still be with the La Liga side next season.

That has opened up the possibility of Morata working with his old boss, Jose Mourinho, in any potential move to Old Trafford.

Morata (left) in training with Mourinho at Real Madrid | Photo: Real Madrid/Helios de la Rubia

Mourinho gave Morata his Real Madrid debut in December 2010 but only featured sporadically during the Portuguese’ tenure as manager.

Impressing at the Euros

However, Morata has since developed into a top quality striker and featured more regularly in his final season at Real Madrid under Carlo Ancelotti before moving on to Juventus two years ago, where he also became an important figure in the side.

His 27 goals in 93 appearances for the Italian side has not only caused Morata to be highly sought after by club sides, but it has brought him international recognition as well. The striker has started all of Spain’s Euro 2016 matches and is the tournament’s current joint top-scorer with three goals, alongside Welshman and fellow Real Madrid star Gareth Bale.

Speaking further on the future, though, the player’s agent said “for the moment Morata is happy”, adding that they “still have to talk to Zinedine Zidane”.

United will be forced to compete with fellow Premier League sides Chelsea and Arsenal if Morata does move on again, with the two London sides also said to be interested in the striker.