Noble "over the moon" for Hammers to return to America

West Ham skipper Mark Noble, has said that he is "over the moon" that the Hammers will be returning to America on their pre-season tour.

Going stateside

The Hammers will travel across the Atlantic Ocean, ahead of what looks to be a historic 2016/17 season, at their new home in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Slaven Bilic's side will take part in a 11-day tour, in which they will play two prestigious pre-season fixtures, facing the Seattle Sounders and Carolina RailHawks.

The Hammers are expected to start pre-season training at the end of this week, before flying to America, and Noble shared his excitement ahead of the trip.

Noble told whufc.com that he was "over the moon" as you get to see "different" and "fantastic places" and "cannot wait" to get over there.

He continued saying that "wherever" the Hammers have been, the support has been "phenomenal" and is "pretty sure" that there will be a "lot of fans there."

Talking about their opponents, he said that it is "pre-season" and results are not the "major factor" but said "nobody wants to lose" but the main thing is that the "boys get through it" and "stay fit."

Above: Sofiane Feghouli been unveiled as a West Ham United player | Photo: whufc.com

Some new faces

The Hammers have been linked with numerous names so far this summer, having already made two signings, in Havard Nordtveit and Sofiane Feghouli - and Noble said that he is looking forward to possibly playing alongside some new faces.

He said that it is "nice' to have deals done "over the summer" as it gives them the opportunity to "gel with the team."

Noble continued saying that it will be "fun' and said he is "sure" that there will be "some of the new signings" but hinted that it wont be "everyone."

West Ham United will take on the Seattle Sounders at CenturyLink Field on Wednesday, July 6 with kick-off at 3:30am BST.