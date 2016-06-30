Dobson loaned to Walsall

West Ham United youngster, George Dobson has been loaned out to Sky Bet League one side, Walsall.

Good experience

Dobson only joined from Arsenal last summer, but the Gunners former U18's captain has impressed many, making a big impression with his 21 appearances for the development squad on their way to the U21 Premier League Cup.

The 18-year-old even had a taste of first-team experience, been named on the bench for the wins over Tottenham Hotspur and Everton back in March.

The youngster has joined Walsall on a season-long loan, and Dobson shared his delight at signing for the Saddlers.

He told whufc.com that he "cant wait to get started" and it is a "massive opportunity" for him and is "really excited" and is hopeful to get "as many games" under his belt "as possible."

Dobson continued saying that League One football is a "big step up" and is "confident" he can adapt to it and sees the "ambition" and "talent" at the club.

Talking about last season, Dobson said that he had a "full season" with the U21's which was "very good" and that he "enjoyed it a lot."

He continued saying that he feels "ready" for the "next step" and his plan was to "go out on loan" but "didn't know when" and now "its happened" he "cant wait to get started."

Above: Reece Burke in action for Bradford City last season | Photo: Sky Sports

Looking to emulate

Other Hammers youngsters have loan success recently, with Reece Burke and Josh Cullen, both impressing while on loan at Bradford City, and Dobson is looking to emulate their success.

Dobson said that both players did "brilliantly" last season and if he can do "anywhere near as well" then he will be "happy" and is "confident" he can "do well."

He continued saying that he can make his professional debut "sooner rather than later" and needs to "work hard" and "earn it" and is "excited" to meet the "staff and players" and get stuck into a "new environment" and "new culture."

